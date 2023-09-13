Resident Evil 4 port meme continues as Remake is headed to iPhone 15 Pro

Resident Evil 4 is infamous for being ported to various platforms by Capcom, and this has been a thing ever since the acclaimed game's debut in 2005. This trend continues with the announcement of the title's 2023 remake for the newly revealed iPhone 15 Pro. As showcased at the recent Apple Event, the latest, most advanced smartphone tech will be able to run the survival horror game on the go.

This is a big win for smartphone gaming, as it opens the doors for future titles and perhaps even paves the way for Resident Evil 4 Remake to run on other lower-end smartphones.

Resident Evil 4 Remake on iPhone 15 Pro will be a full-fledged console experience made portable

Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda took the stage to reveal that two of the latest Resident Evil experiences will be heading to the highest-end iPhone device. This includes the most cutting-edge game among them, Resident Evil 4 Remake. To be clear, it will be a native port running on the mobile hardware.

Footage showcasing in-engine performance on the hardware was also revealed, and it looked surprisingly close to the real deal on consoles and PCs. Of course, keen-eyed users will be quick to spot visual cutbacks, such as textures, but overall, it is the exact same game that was released earlier this year in March 2023.

Players can expect to face the threat of the terrifying Regenerators on the go. However, it is unknown how players will control these games on a touchscreen.

While it is obvious that wireless controller support will be accounted for, players will, more likely than not, not want to lug an extra controller around. With Resident Evil 4 Remake demanding precise controls in heated moments, it may not be an ideal way to play.

However, the fact remains that this is yet another means for consumers to get their hands on arguably the most iconic survival-horror game ever made. Capcom has been porting the title to pretty much any platform they could since its original Nintendo GameCube rendition. This ranges from standard platforms like PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and other Nintendo platforms to some odd ones like the Zeebo.

This has resulted in this trend being "memefied" by fans, with every new console or similar hardware release being flagged as a potential new port target for Resident Evil 4. This is not an exaggeration either since the game is available on over a dozen platforms at this point, including a custom, rebuilt version for iOS and Android.

Now, with the modern release finding its way to the iPhone 15 Pro, it is only a matter of time before the game will likely be released for other platforms like Android.

Yes, it is undoubtedly the power of the latest and greatest A17 Pro chipset that makes this technical wizardry possible. However, smartphone tech evolves relatively fast compared to PC and console, meaning other device owners still have some hope.

Alongside Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake will be arriving on the iPhone 15 Pro exclusively later in 2023.