Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC review: Masterful storytelling meets dynamic combat

The Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC has finally been released, and I appreciate what Capcom has done with it, considering the fans' deep affection for the game. The original title was ahead of its time, a testament to the genius of Shinji Mikami, who introduced unexpected and groundbreaking features. It quickly earned its reputation as one of the greatest video games ever made, leaving an indelible mark on the era of the PlayStation 2 with its near-flawless storytelling, action sequences, horror elements, character interactions, and meticulous inventory management.

Resident Evil 4 holds a special place in my heart, as it's the game that turned me into a dedicated gamer and a passionate horror genre enthusiast. The remake introduced fresh combat mechanics, a stunning graphical overhaul, revamped boss encounters, and a storytelling approach that breathed new life into the narrative. What truly stood out was the ample space it provided for the beloved characters to shine.

However, I missed one aspect dearly while playing the remake: the absence of the Separate Ways plotline, which provided a short but uniquely engaging narrative experience in the original version. My initial expectations surrounding the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC were quite low. But let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised when I finished it. It filled me with nostalgia and made me feel like a valued, long-time fan of the game.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Separate Ways DLC storyline, character’s screen time, and more

The narrative of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways centers around the pursuit of a valuable object known as the Amber. Wesker has tasked Ada with the mission of securing this item, and she must obtain it by any means necessary. Luis Sera possesses the Amber but instructs her on the necessary ingredients to counteract the parasitic effects afflicting Leon and Ashley.

As the plot unfolds, Luis becomes aware that Ada herself has been infected with the Plaga parasite. As tensions escalate, a race to combat the parasite and retrieve the coveted Amber is sparked.

U-3

U-3 in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways (Image via Capcom)

In the quest to save yourself and secure the Amber, you'll find yourself confronting a formidable boss right from the start. This was the highlight of Resident Evil Separate Ways DLC for me. Initially, it may seem like you're facing off against Verdugo, but a pivotal moment in the story unveils his true form, which is bound to leave you astonished.

The boss turns out to be none other than the beloved cult classic, U-3, a character absent from the base game. The fight against him unfolds in three distinct stages: the first occurs at the Castle's outset, the second in the Village, and the final encounter takes place deep within the Castle's underground area.

Kudos to Capcom for giving U-3 an impressive role and presenting it in a manner that truly does justice to the character. Right from the start, U-3 appears shrouded in a mysterious black hood, sporting eerie glowing eyes reminiscent of Verdugo, along with razor-sharp jaws and the ability to launch rapid attacks akin to Verdugo.

Battle against U-3 in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

In the original Resident Evil 4, Leon encounters U-3 in a high-stakes battle reminiscent of Hell in a Cell, not during the Separate Ways storyline. I was disappointed when I didn't see this iconic boss battle in the remake, and I thought they had removed it entirely. To my surprise, Capcom had an even bigger twist in store by introducing U-3 in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC, catching me completely off guard.

When U-3 finally unveils its true form within the castle's underground section, it sheds its black hood, revealing its terrifying body. It maintains the same menacing physique as in the original game, featuring a large scorpion-like tail of tentacles on its back and its horrifying jaws. Aside from the U-3 encounter, Mendez also plays a minor role as Stalker's adversary within the village area. The Grapple gun proves invaluable in evading Mendez's pursuit.

Luis Sera

Luis and Ada in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

Luis assumes a significant role as a scientist and supporting character throughout the narrative. One pivotal mission involves rescuing him from his laboratory, which is set ablaze due to the actions of Los Illuminados' Ganados.

This particular mission imposes time constraints, demanding swift navigation through the burning laboratory and overcoming obstacles to reach Luis. The inferno results in Luis losing all his research, medications, and ingredients intended to save Leon, Ashley, and Ada from the effects of the Plaga parasite.

In response, Ada proposes that Luis create new medicines. However, you are tasked with acquiring the required ingredients due to the absence of necessary items.

Puzzle-based challenges in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

The process of obtaining these ingredients involves solving puzzle-based challenges. These challenges are unique and push your problem-solving abilities. The puzzles are meticulously crafted, taking into account Ada Wong's resilience and spy-like persona. Not all the puzzles center around her character; some require a keen analysis of the environment as well.

The plot takes a shocking twist when Krauser's actions result in Luis's demise. Subsequently, Krauser acquires the Amber and delivers it to Sadler, who is situated on the Island. Overall, I found the amount of time dedicated to Luis's character in the Separate Ways DLC quite enjoyable.

Challenges in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

However, one aspect didn't sit well with me, and that was how the farewell moment between Ada and Luis was portrayed. Nevertheless, my perspective shifted when I realized that Ada's primary focus should be obtaining the Amber.

Ada’s ultimate journey leads her to the Island, where she engages in a boss battle with Sadler. In a manner reminiscent of the original version of Resident Evil 4, Sadler abducts her. Her final mission involves passing the iconic Red Rocket Launcher to Leon in order to rid the world of Sadler once and for all.

As you approach the Red Rocket Launcher, Ada remarks, "Deja Vu," referencing the original version of the game, even in which she provides the weapon to Leon. I appreciated the nostalgic touch added to the scene.

Albert Wesker

Albert Wesker in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

Another significant character in the storyline is Albert Wesker. During the course of the narrative, he maintains contact with Ada to monitor the progress of her mission to obtain Amber.

Wesker even makes an appearance in the Village area of the game. He comes to Ada's rescue when she inadvertently stumbles due to the effects of the Plaga, saving her from the Ganados. His role becomes particularly evident in the concluding portion of the Separate Ways DLC, where his motivations for future developments are unveiled

A new and terrifying enemy

Ada, overcoming the challenge of the laser room (Image via Capcom)

I enjoyed encountering another memorable boss fight during my playthrough of the Separate Ways DLC. This particular adversary was grotesque in appearance and formidable in strength yet noticeably lacking in intelligence. The confrontation occurred within the Island area, specifically within the confines of the Laser room.

In this encounter, the key challenge revolved around navigating a perilous maze of deadly lasers, as it was the sole means of vanquishing this formidable foe. What made this battle particularly appealing to me was its fresh and non-linear approach, requiring a departure from conventional weapon-based tactics in favor of a more inventive mobility-focused strategy.

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC maintains its faithfulness to the original while introducing innovative elements

Ada is at the forefront, and I relished the opportunity to delve deeper into her character (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC comprises seven chapters that I found to be filled with captivating plot twists, thrilling objectives, and a deeper exploration of character roles and motivations. Ada Wong, the central character, is a true standout, and I appreciate how Capcom skillfully leveraged her character to provide players with a deeper exploration of her persona.

While the base game may have initially spotlighted Luis Sera, Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC makes him a pivotal supporting character. Additionally, the iconic villain of the franchise, Albert Wesker, had a more subdued presence in the original Separate Ways, with limited screen time. However, the remake version paints a different picture, as he assumes a more central role in the narrative, setting the stage for future developments.

What impressed me about this DLC is its commitment to staying true to the original while introducing innovative elements. Ada is at the forefront, and I relished the opportunity to delve deeper into her character during the campaign. Her unique style and attitude contributed to an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Grapple gun combat

You can now stun your adversaries and subsequently eliminate them even from a distance (Image via Capcom)

Some of the newly introduced features, such as the Grapple gun, serve a dual purpose, allowing you not only to traverse from one location to another but also to dispatch enemies. In the base game, while playing as Leon, many of you may have employed a strategy involving stunning enemies by shooting at their legs or face, followed by a close-range attack using kicks, suplexes, or a knife. To execute this, you had to approach the stunned enemies situated some distance from you.

However, Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC introduces an innovative element: you can stun your adversaries and eliminate them from a distance using the Grapple Gun. Once your foes are stunned, you can utilize the gun from a distance, which will latch onto the enemy and conclude with a powerful kick. This addition enhances the overall combat experience and encourages you to utilize it frequently during your journey.

The Grapple Gun also assists in eliminating adversaries positioned on elevated platforms. Using it transports you to their location, where you can execute a swift kick to incapacitate them. It also helps you discreetly dispatch the enemy using your knife without alerting nearby foes.

Stealth mechanics and strategic gameplay

Ada in the village (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC also incorporates stealth mechanics, offering players the choice to employ them at various points. Given Ada's spy persona, the inclusion of stealth elements immerses players in an agent-like experience, adding a new layer to the gameplay's combat aspects through strategic planning.

The careful and judicious use of stealth becomes imperative due to the vigilance and constant movement of the Ganados within the area. It is essential to strike a balance between speed and caution when employing stealth tactics. To capitalize on the stealth mechanic, it is advisable to initially assess the number of Ganados present, if possible.

Subsequently, a thorough examination of the surroundings can provide insights into opportune moments to crouch and execute attacks. Additionally, take note of the presence of Red Barrels, explodable traps, and small incendiary pots located on elevated sections of the rooms. Doing this will help you deal with adversaries more effectively.

The I.R.I.S. system offers an authentic gameplay experience centered around detective activities

The I.R.I.S. system in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

An additional distinctive element introduced is the Interactive Retinal Inquiry System (I.R.I.S.). This system plays a crucial role in assisting Ada in her quest by aiding in the search for vital clues. I.R.I.S. will aid your investigations, allowing you to follow concealed footsteps that ultimately guide you toward your objective.

Moreover, it proves invaluable for deciphering codes by displaying fingerprints within the system, ensuring accurate code input. Personally, I found these features highly enjoyable, as they introduce a detective-style gameplay element, injecting a captivating dimension into the level progression and rendering it more distinctive.

The background music enhances the engagement factor of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC

The original Resident Evil 4 featured a background track known as "Serenity," which could be heard in specific save rooms and in the Merchant area. Its captivating melody used to keep me lingering, as it possessed a unique blend of softness and melancholy while also instilling a glimmer of hope that things would ultimately turn out well. Additionally, it conveyed a profound emotional narrative about the once-happy lives of the Villagers, which the Plaga infestation had tragically marred.

Regrettably, this cherished tune was absent from the Resident Evil 4 remake, and this omission left dedicated fans of the game, like myself, quite dissatisfied. On the bright side, this iconic tune made an unexpected return in the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC, albeit in a remixed form. It graced the moments of interaction with the Merchant, adding incredible recall value to the expansion.

Furthermore, several other musical scores made a triumphant return, including classic boss battle themes like those of Saddler and U-3 and tunes from various in-game locations. There was even a fresh remix of the Save theme. All these musical revivals filled me with immense joy, and I couldn't be happier that Capcom included these nostalgic tunes in a refreshed format.

In conclusion

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC stands as an outstanding game. (Image via Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC offers an exhilarating campaign with demanding objectives and a captivating storyline. It does fall a bit short of delivering the horror elements the series is known for. The true sense of horror resurfaces only in the laboratory area of the Island, where you must confront menacing Regenerators.

Featuring thrilling boss battles, dynamic grapple gun sequences, and a narrative that seamlessly integrates with the groundwork for future events, Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC stands out as an outstanding addition.

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC

Reviewed On: PlayStation 4

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), iOS and macOS

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: 21st September, 2023