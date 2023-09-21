Resident Evil 4 remake Separate Ways DLC: Multiple Verdugo boss fight guide (Chapter 1)

Capcom has finally released the Separate Ways DLC for the Resident Evil 4 remake. Similar to the original Resident Evil 4, this DLC is structured into chapters for its missions. Nevertheless, in the remake, the initial portions of the Separate Ways DLC offer a completely distinct experience, deviating from what fans may recall from the classic version.

The introductory segments of the DLC are brimming with action-packed challenges, setting a unique tone. These opening segments of the DLC prominently showcase Luis Sera, a beloved character, as he enjoys his leisure time within the confines of the Castle's cell.

The initial scenes also presented Ganados escorting an unidentified captive to Luis' cell. Unexpectedly, the captive begins to assault the Ganados, revealing herself as the beloved fan-favorite character, Ada Wong.

Luis engages with Ada in his comedic style, and they subsequently delve into their mission and the significance of an object called Amber. This article contains valuable insights to assist players in conquering the trials posed by Verdugo during the initial portions of the Separate Ways DLC.

Resident Evil 4 remake Separate Ways DLC: Tips and tricks to defeat Verdugo in Chapter 1

Chapter 1 commences within the Castle. (Image via Capcom)

Following the introductory cutscene, Ada's adventure kicks off, and Chapter 1 commences within the Castle. As you finish your initial interactions, continue forward alongside Luis. You'll eventually come to a point where numerous Ganados are on their way to apprehend both of you.

At this point, a scene unfolds in which Ada secretly puts a detector into Luis, effectively shielding him from the Ganados' onslaught. Subsequently, Verdugo makes his entrance, setting the stage for the ensuing battle against this formidable adversary. And then, the Separate Ways DLC kicks off with an exhilarating showdown against Verdugo, heightening the level's excitement.

Verdugo in Resident Evil 4 remake Separate Ways DLC. (Image via Capcom)

Verdugo is known for his agility and rapid attacks, so it's crucial to focus on evasion. Focus on changing your attack angles and positions rather than sticking to the same approach. In the initial phase of this boss battle, refrain from using grenades, as this boss fight unfolds in two distinct phases.

Begin with your handgun and follow up with a series of TMP strikes. If you run low on ammunition, explore the chamber and break the pots to find ammo, herbs, and Gunpowder to replenish your supplies.

After a period of time, Verdugo initiates an illusion-based assault, causing the surroundings to turn into eerie blue flames. Continue moving swiftly through the chamber because Verdugo's duplicates will soon encircle you. These duplicates serve to conceal Verdugo and intensify the difficulty of defeating him.

Additionally, exercise caution, as the clones' attacks are just as potent as those of the original Verdugo. To identify the real one, employ a Flashbang, the real Verdugo will display a response. Once you've located him, commence your offensive maneuvers.

While attacking, you can also utilize grenades. If you encounter difficulty spotting the real Verdugo, target all the clones with your firearms, a single shot will dispel them. Continue your assault on the real one, and after a while, you will overcome him, marking the successful completion of the initial challenge in the Separate Ways DLC.