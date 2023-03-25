How to get TMP in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 remake is a brand new opportunity for fans to return to the beloved survival-horror masterpiece. This time, players are treated to modern visuals, updated gameplay elements, and more. The familiar TPS combat also returns in its full glory. One of the weapons protagonist Leon Kennedy will collect throughout the campaign is the TMP. This fully-auto pistol is one of the earliest weapons to be discovered in the game.

Compared to the standard pistol, the higher fire rate should certainly prove handy in dispatching foes faster. But how do players get their hands on it in the first place?

Players can purchase the TMP from the Merchant in Resident Evil 4 Remake

By default, TMP can be purchased from the Merchant in Resident Evil 4 remake. Players will encounter the charismatic shopkeeper in Chapter 3. Browse his wares to find the TMP on sale for 10,000 Pesetas (the main currency in the game). Here are the starting stats at Level 1:

Power: 0.5

Ammo Capacity: 30

Reload Speed: 1.00

Rate of Fire: 2.50

Precision: 2.00

However, players are best off looking for another superior way to obtain the weapon. That's right, gamers can get the TMP for free in Resident Evil 4 remake. Note that this can only be obtained during the Village Square segment during the initial hour of gameplay. Additionally, players must be aware of a few more rules.

DrugsmxYT @DrugsmxYT Resident evil 4 Remake, sacando el easter egg de la TMP! #ResidentEvil4Remake Resident evil 4 Remake, sacando el easter egg de la TMP! #ResidentEvil4Remake https://t.co/bwNmPWMz4U

Here's the rundown:

Before entering the Village Square via the main gate, remove all items and gear from the inventory. Be sure to do this before opening the door.

Proceed towards a well behind the bran. With no weapons to defend themselves, players must rely on stealth to sneak past enemies. Be careful as you might get caught.

The well mouth should be open. If players have even a single item in their inventory, this well entrance will not be accessible as it will be blocked.

Since it is open, proceed down the ladder. Head through the tunnel to find a chest with a level 3 TMP.

Pick it up to add it to your inventory. TMP occupies six squares in the inventory case. It is Level 3 which cannot be obtained via normal means in Resident Evil 4 remake as the standard purchasable TMP only goes up to Level 2. Note that this method works in both the Chainsaw Demo as well as the full game. As such, players do not need to spend 10,000 Pesetas to get it.

While the loss of pistols and other consumables does sting, the fact that this is an upgraded TMP should compensate for it. Additionally, since the weapon has been unlocked via this secret measure, it will appear in the player's inventory from the start for all subsequent playthroughs. This is pretty convenient for gamers who wish to tackle the game in the future at higher difficulties

Resident Evil 4 remake is developed and published by Capcom. The game was released on March 24, 2023, and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

