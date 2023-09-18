Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC brings back Ada Wong's signature grapple gun

There's great news for the fans of Resident Evil 4's remake, as a new Separate Ways DLC is coming for them. This fulfills a ritual that goes back all the way to the original game, where Ada Wong was introduced to the mass audience. The upcoming expansion DLC from Capcom will do the same and present a fresh perspective that answers some of the lingering questions that might be in the players' minds.

Resident Evil 4's remake has been a huge success for the fans, thanks to the signature gameplay punched with modern adaptations. The aim of Separate Ways DLC is going to be the same, with a fresh point of view. As players will be playing as Ada, there will be some welcome changes to the gameplay mechanics.

Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC could become a big hit among fans

With Ada coming back to the remake, players will get to enjoy her signature grappling gun. This introduces a new form of terrain traversing that needs to be made available for Leon.

This mechanic will radically shift the way players have played Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The story of Separate Ways DLC will be happening parallel with the main level, but the point of view will be completely altered. There's even a moment where Ada saves Leon with the help of the village town bell, which clears a lingering query as well.

Ada is well-spent in firepower as well, and all the combat mechanics will be available. Thanks to the grappling gun, there are unique combos that players can perform with ranged weapons.

Players can first use the gun to get down the defenses of enemies before using the grappling gun to close the distance and land a melee attack.

Separate Ways will have plenty of different options when it comes to firepower. The grappling gun isn't her only tool, as Ada will also have her pistol, which can deal a good amount of damage.

Then there's her signature SMG and a long-scope rifle and shotgun. There's even a scene where she gets to use an explosive-tipped crossbow.

It will be interesting to see what Capcom has planned for their upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake expansion. The base game has plenty of fresh elements that help to keep the fans engaged, and forthcoming DLC could follow the same.

More details are awaited at this point in time, so fans are requested to follow Sportskeeda and Capcom for all the latest and updated news.