Resident Evil 4 Remake guide: How to get infinite ammo for all weapons

Resident Evil 4 Remake features some unique and fun weapons that you get to unlock as you progress through the game's story. While your journey starts through the Ganado-infested village with just a simple handgun, you eventually get access to weapons like a Shotgun, a Submachine Gun, and even a Bolt Thrower. As you progress through the campaign, you unlock some of the most powerful weapons, including the highly overpowered Rocket Launcher.

Although you get all these weapons, it somewhat limits the amount of ammunition you can find or craft for them. This is done to balance out the game's difficulty.

Fortunately, there is a way to get infinite ammunition for all the weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, it does come with a major caveat. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get infinite ammunition for all weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to get infinite ammunition for all weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

In previous Resident Evil games, unlocking unlimited ammunition used to be a feature locked behind certain challenging tasks, such as completing the story at the highest difficulty using only the knife, finding certain collectibles, or even finishing the game under a certain time limit. These challenges used to serve as end-game activities, which added to the game's overall replayability.

However, with recent entries in the franchise (Resident Evil 7 onwards), Capcom has implemented an "Extra Content Shop" system that allows players to purchase perks like infinite ammo using certain in-game currencies earned by simply playing and finishing the main story.

In Resident Evil Village, once you max out every weapon in the base game, you can get infinite ammo for all of them as long as you have enough credits to purchase it.

You need to unlock the Cat Ears accessory for Leon in order to get infinite ammunition for your weapons (Image via Capcom)

A similar system is employed for infinite weapon ammunition in Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, a few aspects were changed to make it more challenging for players to unlock this perk. To get infinite ammunition for your weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you must unlock the Cat Ears accessory for Leon, which you can get by completing the game in Professional difficulty with an S+ rank.

You can purchase the Cat Ears accessory in the Extra Content Shop for 2000 CP, but only after finishing the Professional mode run with S+ or above. It should be noted that the accessory does not work for three of the special weapons in the game - Chicago Sweeper, Handcannon, and Rocket Launcher. For these firearms, there are different ways to get infinite ammunition.

To get infinite ammunition for Chicago Sweeper and Handcannon, you will need to level up these weapons completely, which will allow you to purchase the "Exclusive" perk of infinite ammo for 10,000 Pesetas and a weapon upgrade ticket. As for the Rocket Launcher, you can just buy the infinite ammunition version of the weapon from the merchant in new game+ for 2,000,000 Pesetas.

