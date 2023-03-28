Fact Check: Can you unlock the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4 Remake's New Game+ mode?

Among the many returning weapon types in Resident Evil 4 Remake is the iconic "Handcannon", which is easily one of the most powerful selections in the game. Handcannon has been a staple of the Resident Evil series and has even appeared in games like Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Weapons like Handcannon (bonus weapons) require you to replay the game using certain modifiers, i.e., on specific difficulty presets or using certain kinds of weapons, etc. Due to this reason, most players tend to unlock these weapons by playing the New Game+ game mode allowing them to easily complete the objectives required to unlock the said bonus weapons.

Unfortunately, in the case of Handcannon, you will need to play and finish the game on the hardest difficulty and a fresh save file to unlock the weapon. You cannot unlock the Handcannon by playing the game on New Game+, due to the restrictions in place for the hardest difficulty preset.

Handcannon cannot be unlocked by playing Resident Evil 4 Remake in New Game+

Resident Evil 4 Remake features some incredibly powerful weapons that you will be able to unlock while playing its main campaign. Much like the original Resident Evil 4, the remake allows players to complete certain challenges, including optional quests, collectible hunting, and other odd jobs as a means of unlocking new and unique weapons.

Completing optional quests rewards you with "Spiel", which you can trade with the merchant in exchange for new weapons that are otherwise unavailable in the game. Resident Evil 4 Remake sees the return of many fan-favorite firearms from the 2005 original, including Leon's trusted SG-09 R handgun, Killer7 magnum, and more.

While most special weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake are unlocked by trading with the merchant and completing certain optional challenges, the Handcannon is among the few weapons that you can only unlock by completing the game on the "Professional" difficulty, which requires you to start a fresh save.

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers four difficulty options, those being:

Assisted: Assisted mode is the easiest difficulty, with plenty of item pickups, less aggressive enemies, and unlimited saves. Those who are not familiar with the survival-horror genre or don't want too much challenge in terms of gameplay should go with the Assisted difficulty.

Assisted mode is the easiest difficulty, with plenty of item pickups, less aggressive enemies, and unlimited saves. Those who are not familiar with the survival-horror genre or don't want too much challenge in terms of gameplay should go with the Assisted difficulty. Standard: Standard mode is the medium difficulty option, best for players that are familiar with survival-horror games and don't mind a little challenge. Enemies do moderate damage and levels have plenty of item pickups for players to replenish their inventory.

Standard mode is the medium difficulty option, best for players that are familiar with survival-horror games and don't mind a little challenge. Enemies do moderate damage and levels have plenty of item pickups for players to replenish their inventory. Hardcore: The Hardcore mode is for veterans of survival-horror games and those who are fans of the original and its steep difficulty curve. This mode features much stronger enemies and fewer item pickups, making it significantly more challenging than Standard mode.

The Hardcore mode is for veterans of survival-horror games and those who are fans of the original and its steep difficulty curve. This mode features much stronger enemies and fewer item pickups, making it significantly more challenging than Standard mode. Professional: The Professional mode is the hardest difficulty in the game, which not only features significantly stronger enemies but also restricts saves to manual only.

Completing the game in Professional is not easy, which shouldn't come as a surprise, given it is the hardest difficulty option available in the Remake. If you want to grab the Handcannon, you must start a fresh save, since getting the weapon requires you to complete the game on Professional difficulty without using any "bonus/special weapons," i.e., Chicago Sweeper, Primal Knife, Infinite Rocket Launcher, and Handcannon.

Finishing the game on Professional is not an easy task, but it can be accomplished if you go through the game a few times (in New Game+ on Hardcore difficulty) to assess the difficulty presented by the enemies and bosses.

With a fair bit of practice, perseverance, and a little bit of luck, you can easily complete Resident Evil 4 Remake on Professional difficulty and unlock the Handcannon as your reward.

Poll : 0 votes