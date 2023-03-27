All attache case charms in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake, the latest in the long line of modern re-do's of Capcom's survival-horror classics, has finally been released. It is a faithful reimagining of the original title from 2005, which is still considered a survival-horror masterpiece by many. The remake features many similarities to the original source material, including the game's premise, major enemy encounters, and more.

Despite the surface-level similarities, it features a number of under-the-hood changes that affect not only the Resident Evil 4 remake's gameplay experience, but also the progression. Among the many key changes brought to the table by the remake is the "attache cases and charms" system, which adds an additional layer of min-maxing and customization to the title's moment-to-moment gameplay.

There are a host of different attache cases you can collect in the remake, which serve not only a cosmetic purpose to personalize your experience, but also allow you to gain passive buffs via the charms. Here’s a list of everything that you can find in the Resident Evil 4 remake, including the three different tiers, their passive bonuses, and more.

Deluxe Editon to Legendary: A list of charms to find and unlock in Resident Evil 4 remake

You can unlock the attache case charms by earning tokens at the merchant's shooting range. The aim is to earn as high a score as you can to earn tokens, which you can then use in the dispenser to get a random charm.

Although there are a finite number of charms that you can unlock in the game, you will need to earn different tokens in order to obtain all of them, which can take quite a while.

You get two different tokens, a gold and a silver, whenever you complete a shooting range trial in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Any combination of these two can be used at the dispenser to get charms with random passive perks.

However, there are three different tiers of these charms, which require you to trade in the gold tokens (the harder of the two to earn). Here's a list of all the attache case charms in the Resident Evil 4 remake:

Legendary Charms

Cute Bear: -1 Gunpowder used when Crafting

Striker: Increases run speed by 8%

Epic Charms

Iluminados Emblem: +20% Melee Critical Hit Rate

Ashley Graham: +50% Health Recovery for Green Herbs

Merchant: 5% Off All Weapon Upgrades

Rhino Beetle: +100% Health Recovery Item Resale Value

Rare Charms

Ada Wong: 30% off Body Armor Repairs

Luis Sera: +20% Weapon Resale Value

Leon w/ Rocket Launcher: 20% off the Rocket Launcher

Leon w/ Handgun: 30% off Knife Repairs

Leon w/ Shotgun: +40% Ammo Resale Value

Chicken: +100% Health Recovery Rate for All Egg Types

Black Bass: +100% Health Recovery Rate for Black Bass

Common Charms

Leader Zealot: +10% Health Recovery for Green Herbs

Don Jose: +15% Handgun Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Soldier w/ Hammer: +20% Handgun Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Don Estaban: +15% Shotgun Shells Craft Bonus Frequency

Zealot /w Shield: +20% Shotgun Shells Craft Bonus Frequency

Don Diego: +15% Rifle Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Dr. Salvador: +20% Rifle Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Don Miguel: +15% Submachine Gun Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Zealot w/ Scythe: +20% Submachine Gun Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Soldier w/ Stun Rod: +15% Bolt Craft Bonus Frequency

Zealot w/ Bowgun: +20% Bolt Craft Bonus Frequency

Soldier w/ Dynamite: +30% Attachable Mines Craft Bonus Frequency

Maria: +15% Magnum Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Bella Sisters: +20% Magnum Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

Isabel: +30% Health Recovery for Vipers

Don Pedro: +40% Health Recovery for Vipers

Deluxe Edition Charms

Green Herb: +15% Health Recovery for Green Herbs

Handgun Ammo: +30% Handgun Ammo Craft Bonus Frequency

While every other charm can be earned via the shooting range tokens (which you can also purchase from the merchant at a later point in the game in exchange for Spiels), the Deluxe Edition offerings are the only ones that you cannot obtain in the game. These were only available as pre-order bonuses for the said edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

