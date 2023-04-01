How to start New Game+ in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom's latest survival-horror title, features a robust New Game+ mode that allows players to replay the entire campaign while retaining most weapons, upgrades, and items from their previous playthrough. This option makes it really easy to hunt down those hard-to-unlock trophies that you might've missed out on during your first playthrough.

Moreover, it also allows you a great opportunity to max out your favorite weapons. New Game+ is a great addition to the Resident Evil 4 remake, which contributes heavily to the game's overall re-playability.

While unlocking it is as easy as simply completing the campaign once, starting the mode using your most recent save can be a hassle since you won't get a dedicated "New Game+" option in the main menu. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to enter the mode in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Accessing New Game+ in Resident Evil 4 remake

Once you get access to the New Game+ mode after finishing your first playthrough of the story mode, you will have to load your campaign-completion save file to get into New Game+. It is necessary to have a post-story save file to start this mode.

In case you missed out on creating such a file after finishing the campaign, you can always reload your most recent save file, fight the final boss, and then create a new post-story save to start your New Game+ playthrough. In this mode, you will be able to carry over most of the items in your inventory, including:

Weapons you unlocked, along with their upgrades and ammunition you have left in your inventory

Weapon attachments

Healing items (first aid sprays, herbs, vipers, chicken eggs, and bass)

Crafting materials

Treasure

Currency (Pasetas)

Challenge tokens (Spinels)

Attache case charms

It should be noted that key story items — such as keys — and other narrative-related things from your last playthrough won't be retained in New Game+ to preserve the game's narrative progression. Also, the side quest (merchant requests) progress is not carried over to mode either, which gives you another chance to finish missions that you might've missed during your first gameplay.

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake, based on the critically acclaimed RE4 title, came out on March 24, 2023, and is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam). It's also worth noting this game comes in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's.

