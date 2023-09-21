Resident Evil 4 remake Separate Ways DLC: Chapter 1 walkthrough, treasures, and more

The Resident Evil 4 remake has received its Separate Ways DLC, featuring exhilarating missions with distinct objectives. This expansion delivers a series of chapter-based missions, each offering its own set of challenges. The central character in this DLC is Ada Wong, who takes on the role of the protagonist as she endeavors to complete some tasks.

Along the way, her path intersects with that of Leon S. Kennedy at a pivotal juncture in this expansion's story. The Separate Ways DLC offers a high-octane gaming experience right from its start, catching players off guard with an immediate boss battle.

While it promises an enjoyable gameplay adventure, following the valuable tips and tricks provided below will help gamers conquer this expansion's challenges with ease. This article is dedicated to aiding players in successfully navigating Chapter 1 of the Separate Ways DLC.

Separate Ways DLC guide: Chapter 1 walkthrough, treasures, and more

Separate Ways DLC chapter 1 (Image via Capcom)

Chapter 1 of the Separate Ways DLC commences within the Castle section. Following an interaction between Ada and Luis, the objective called Escape from the Dungeons begins. You'll start by listening to the latter character and proceeding forward. Along your path, you'll encounter a Green Herb, which should be retained, as it will prove invaluable during your journey.

Subsequently, a brief cinematic sequence will unfold, revealing the sudden appearance of Ganados. This entity will begin pursuing both you and Luis. In response, Ada will secretly place a detector on Luis' back and aid him in making a swift exit from the scene. Following this, the first boss battle in this expansion will unfold, as Verdugo enters your location.

Don't waste your grenades on Verdugo right from the start; instead, make effective use of your Handgun and TMP. It's important to note that Verdugo's attacks are lightning-fast, making this battle challenging. To overcome that, prioritize changing your position to evade his attacks.

The second phase of the Verdugo boss fight in Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

After a while, this boss fight will transition into its second phase. This is when Verdugo launches a hallucination-based attack, spawning multiple clones of himself. These foes will aggressively assault you, but you can swiftly counter them by deploying a Flashbang. This action will reveal the true Verdugo. Once you identify the real one, unleash your Handgun and TMP to strike him. With time and persistence, you'll successfully defeat Verdugo.

After that, collect items by smashing the pots within the chamber. You'll acquire ammunition, herbs, and Gunpowder from them. Subsequently, exit the area and continue forward. Utilize your Grapple Gun to reach the next location. Subsequently, Ada will take a moment to examine the surroundings using her telescope.

Outside the castle area (Image via Capcom)

Now, you will find yourself outside the castle area, and you'll have two options for leaving it: either employ stealth to silently eliminate enemies and progress or take a more direct approach by attacking them straight away. The decision is yours to make.

Additionally, be mindful that the outer area of this castle is occupied by Ganados, some of whom are armed with fireballs. Therefore, exercise caution while navigating this section. As you continue forward, you will find a Herb, keep it. Proceed a bit further and eliminate the Ganado.

Once you've dealt with them, continue in the right direction, and you will encounter another one of these foes entering the vicinity. Employ stealth tactics to eliminate this one as well. Enter through the same door the Ganado used, then head to the right. This is where you will discover a few wooden barrels and a treasure chest. Open the chest to obtain an Elegant Headdress.

After retrieving the items stored in the wooden barrels and acquiring the headdress, proceed forward and make a right turn. Continue ahead, where you'll discover a Hand Grenade and gunpowder. Then, head to the left, and you will come across a wooden platform with a ladder that descends to a lower area.

Once you reach the ground level, eliminate another Ganado. Afterward, move forward and retrieve a Ruby from a small treasure chest. Next, employ your Grapple Gun to access the next area. Here, you'll encounter a fireball launcher, so utilize it to dispatch the remaining Ganados.

Subsequently, proceed forward and collect Ptas from the deceased Ganados. Finally, advance to the next area using your Grapple Gun, successfully concluding Chapter 1 of Separate Ways DLC.