How to get Blacktail in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Resident Evil 4 remake offers numerous weapons like handguns, shotguns, rifles, and more. Handguns are ideal to use against regular foes and in situations requiring you to clear out areas faster. One such powerful weapon that can deliver substantial damage and only takes up four inventory spaces is Blacktail. In the Resident Evil 4 remake, Blacktail is easily acquired from the Merchant at the start of Chapter 7.

The title brings back fan-favorite characters from the original game, with The Merchant being one of them. He also aids in upgrading your favorite weapons and appears in certain areas throughout the game’s duration.

Note: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Acquiring the Blacktail handgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake continues the series' tradition of balancing survival horror aspects with exhilarating combat sequences and boss battles. There will be times when you must save ammunition in order to defeat the numerous bosses and enemies in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

After beating Bitores Mendez in Chapter 6's last battle, you can purchase Blacktail from the merchant. After exiting the slaughterhouse, you will transition to Chapter 7 which involves heading to the castle.

Head straight toward the violet glow which indicates the Merchant's shop (Image via Capcom)

You must continue straight forward when the video call with Luis is over since there are no detours along the way. The Merchant will be visible next to his distinctive torch, which has a violet flame.

Before moving farther within the castle, you are welcome to engage with him to replenish your ammunition. The Merchant provides you with the following incentives: Buy, Sell, Trade, and Tune Up. Scroll down in the Purchase section to find the Blacktail handgun. In the Resident Evil 4 remake, you would have amassed 24000 Pesetas at this stage, which is what it costs.

You can purchase Blacktail from the Merchant for 24000 Pesetas (Image via Capcom)

If you are short on cash, you can sell some trinkets you have collected from exploration to earn enough money to afford the Blacktail handgun. To prepare for the battles in the following chapters, feel free to upgrade this pistol or any other weapon of your choosing if you have completed the purchase and have any remaining Pesetas.

The Blacktail handgun possesses the following stats:

Power: 1.40

1.40 Ammo Capacity: 9

9 Precision: 4.20

4.20 Reload Speed: 1.20

1.20 Rate of Fire: 1.19

The Blacktail handgun becomes a great weapon after max upgrades and results in increased accuracy along with packing sufficient power against weaker foes and even some mid-tier mini-bosses in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Even if you decide not to upgrade it, it is still a useful tool that you may use to knock down foes with Leon's trademarked kicks.

You will come across many hectic scenarios like surviving the village section wherein the villagers and other infected enemies will aggressively swarm you into a corner. Blacktail may be quite effective at stunning them and then using Leon's kicks to ultimately preserve ammunition.

If you have purchased this handgun and are looking for a high-power weapon for close-range skirmishes, then feel free to refer to this guide on how to get an SR M1903 shotgun which also covers its base stats. Handguns are better suited for weaker enemies, thereby enabling you to save the ammo belonging to powerful guns.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

The Resident Evil 4 remake has succeeded in recreating the original's terror and revealing the world's horrors to a new group of gamers. Apart from the visual overhaul, you can also relish the boss battles in an improved form, one of them being the battle with Del Lago the lake monster.

Poll : 0 votes