How to easily earn money in Hogwarts Legacy

Upon release on February 10, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has left players wondering how to earn money to upgrade their arsenal. Earning money quickly is one of the main goals for players in Hogwarts Legacy, as it helps them purchase and upgrade important items to help with combat.

Earning money in Hogwarts Legacy is a slow process early on, but after a few level-ups and explorations, players can purchase nearly every item in the game.

That said, this article will guide players to earn money quickly in Hogwarts Legacy.

Earning money in Hogwarts Legacy is simple during mid-game

Players should play side quests and gain XP to level up quickly. This will also help them learn about different non-playable characters (NPCs) in the game and unlock further main and side quests.

After a fair amount of gameplay, players can access a quest called 'The Elf, The Nab-sack, and The Loom,' which will allow players to capture and rescue different beasts.

The mission requires players to be at least level 16, and completing it will grant them the opportunity to capture beasts at a later time. Players are recommended to unlock the Revelio spell, as it makes it easier to notice the beasts.

Process to farm

Open the map and switch to the World Map. Locate the Puffskein Den in the forest, the northern part of the map. Set a waypoint and fast travel to Jackdaw's Tomb. Visit the location, and many Puffleskein beasts will roam around the area. Use the Revelio spell, and the beasts will appear in blue. Approach the beasts to capture them using the Nab-sack. Once the backpack is full, open the map and select Hogsmeade map. Locate Brood and Peck near North Hogsmeade and visit the shop. Talk to Ellie and sell all the beasts for 120 coins each.

Players can visit the other nearby Puffskein Dens to capture more beasts and should wait a day before revisiting them to replenish the number of beasts. Using yellow spells such as Levioso, Glacius, and Arresto Momentum can also speed up the capture process.

Backpacks can store up to 20 beasts at a time, so 2400 coins can be made every few minutes, making it the most effective method to farm money in Hogwarts Legacy faster. Players can further unlock Revelio and other spell masteries to increase the efficiencies of each spell by more distance and longer duration.

Hogwarts Legacy contains many spells and combat mechanics that can be purchased and upgraded easily with the aforementioned method. This will make combating different enemies simple and efficient.

The game is available on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is expected to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

