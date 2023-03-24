How to defeat Del Lago in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set to unveil constant surprises for you in the form of gigantic creatures and boss battles. One such combat that can catch you off guard in Chapter 3's final stretch of the Resident Evil 4 remake is the one with Del Lago. Del Lago is an aquatic monster that will get in Leon's way as he attempts to cross the lake and find Ashley, the daughter of the President.

Del Lago may easily be defeated despite its intimidating size and look. To harm this lake monster, you must be aboard a boat and use harpoons.

Defeating the Del Lago lake monster in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake faithfully recreates the enemy encounters from the original which is evidenced by the Del Lago boss fight. You will need to locate gasoline for the boat in Chapter 3 so that Leon may cross the lake and follow Ashley's trail. After getting on the boat and loading the gasoline, it breaks down in the middle of the lake.

Del Lago appears from beneath the surface and pulls Leon’s boat along with it, thereby initiating the boss fight. You will retain control of Leon and can use the infinite amount of harpoons beside you to hurt the lake monster. Take your time to aim the harpoon and strike when you are sure that you will hit the monster since the boat will be moving continuously throughout the combat.

Throw the harpoon a bit ahead of the monster to compensate for its speed (Image via Capcom)

You can easily defeat the Del Lago lake monster using the following strategy:

Ready the harpoon (use L1 on PlayStation consoles) and aim at Del Lago using the parabolic indicator which automatically appears displaying the harpoon’s trajectory.

Throw the harpoon (using R2 on PlayStation consoles) by aiming at the monster ideally at its middle portion to land a hit. Feel free to pick up another harpoon and retry if you miss the throw.

Del Lago halts occasionally and submerges under water. You must ready the harpoon and be alert as it can reappear in any direction and charge at your boat.

You will prominently notice it approaching the boat at which point you must hit the upper jaws or at the center of its mouth to prevent the monster from hitting your boat.

The boat has limited health which is indicated on the bottom right of the screen.

You must also avoid some debris and other hindrances that appear in the lake to prevent the boat from taking damage.

Del Lago doesn't have a health bar, which makes it harder to gauge its eventual defeat, however, you can spot its profuse bleeding when it inches closer to death. A cutscene shows the final wobbling of this monster before it submerges into the lake to mark your victory. You will also earn the Harpoon Hunter achievement/trophy as this concludes Chapter 3 of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

More about Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake includes many other creatures from the original. Del Lago is the second major boss in the game and you will be facing a mammoth mutated creature called El Gigante during the village section. You can refer to this guide on how to easily defeat El Gigante.

This remake continues the tradition of solving intricate puzzles to uncover secrets and progress the story. One such puzzle is the Castle Treasury Sword Puzzle which requires you to slot in four swords in a mural.

