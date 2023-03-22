Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - How to easily defeat the Corpse Demon

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is one of the most exhilarating souls-like experiences in the genre.

Much like the Nioh games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features some truly challenging enemies and bosses that players will go up against as they progress through the game's main story. The unique bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are easily the cornerstone of the whole experience.

However, there are also plenty of optional miniboss encounters sprinkled throughout the game's numerous levels, which can be as perilous as the boss fights. One such miniboss that players will face during the middle to end-game levels is the Corpse Demon, a headless demonic entity that is as powerful as it is intimidating.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Corpse Demon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily defeat the Corpse Demon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The Corpse Demon is easily one of the toughest miniboss encounters in the game. The headless demon features attacks that mirror some of the moves of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's very first main story boss, Zhang Liang, General of Man. However, it also has a few attacks of its own. The miniboss can also harness fire attacks, which makes him an even greater threat.

Aspects that make the Corpse Demon a truly formidable enemy are his highly damaging attacks, including a number of area-of-effect (AOE) flame moves, and his massive health pool as well as spirit gauge. The two attacks that you need to look out for against the Corpse Demon include an overhead slam and a spear thrust followed by a burst of fire.

Fortunately, both moves are quite overt and have a very long wind-up, giving you enough time to deflect them. However, failing to deflect either of these attacks or the follow-up combos can be fatal as most of these inflict massive amounts of damage, while also imposing a burn status. To counter the Corpse Demon's flame-imbued attacks, the water virtue spells are quite effective.

The Corpse Demon is one of the few enemies that is quite resistant to standard melee attacks, but remains susceptible to wizard spells. It is not possible to easily deplete the spirit gauge of the Corpse Demon with simple melee attacks or weapon martial arts.

However, water virtue spells like Frost Lance, Frozen Spear Trap, Frozen Malice, and Unrelenting Frost can help break the miniboss' spirit, opening it up for a critical attack (fatal strike).

You can also use the Frost Weapon wizardry spell on your weapon and deal bonus damage to the Corpse Demon with your melee strikes and martial arts skills.

Poll : 0 votes