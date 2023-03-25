How to get SR M1903 in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Resident Evil 4 remake adeptly balances horror with action sequences and offers plenty of weapons to deal with ferocious enemies. You can engage with foes in close-range combat using shotguns and pistols or maintain a distance and kill them using a long-range rifle like the SR M1903.

SR M1903 can be purchased directly from Merchant, who sells many other guns and aids you in upgrading your weapons in exchange for an in-game currency called Pesetas. Merchant is a fan-favorite character from the original game, also included in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Acquiring the SR M1903 rifle in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Despite having strong survival horror roots, the Resident Evil 4 remake offers a handful of weapons that are useful in defeating enemies, enabling you to catch a breath from hectic combat situations. If you prefer to keep your foes at a distance, you must opt for the SR M1903 rifle.

Fortunately, you don’t have to spend your time exploring the game world for this long-range rifle. You can purchase SR M1903 from the beloved Merchant in the early parts of the Resident Evil 4 remake, specifically Chapter 2. The beginning section of this chapter takes away all your equipment, requiring you to kill enemies with a kitchen knife.

Exit the area through the metal doors to follow the Merchant (Image via Capcom)

Upon defeating the villagers in this section, you will reach a claustrophobic area with a wheel. Interact with it before walking around the corridor to retrieve your lost gear. A small cutscene introduces the Resident Evil 4 remake Merchant, and you can exit this area through the metal door and find his shop to the right.

Feel free to interact with him to peruse the goods he is selling. You will be presented with options such as Buy, Tune Up, Sell, and Trade. Select the Buy option if you wish to explore the guns he has in store. You can purchase the SR M1903 from him for 12000 Pesetas.

You can buy the SR M1903 rifle from the Merchant (Image via Capcom)

By this time in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you would have accumulated a lot of trinkets like a vintage compass and more worth selling to the Merchant. Feel free to sell them to collect the desired amount of Pesetas. Then purchase the SR M1903, and if you want to add a scope to it, do so for 4000 Pesetas.

The SR M1903 has the following base stats:

Power: 2.5

2.5 Reload Speed: 0.46

0.46 Rate of Fire: 0.42

0.42 Precision: 5.2

5.2 Ammo Capacity: 5

You can enhance most of the above stats by upgrading the rifle from the Merchant, which incurs more cost after every upgrade. You must note, however, that SR M1903 has a slow firing rate, and being a bolt action gun, Leon often retracts from aiming down the sights to reload.

This shortcoming is compensated for by its high precision damage, which is extremely helpful in fighting bosses. This rifle is also potent in defeating slower enemies from a distance and can kill them with one hit.

The Resident Evil 4 remake presents many challenging encounters, and it is wise to switch weapons and use melee attacks to conserve ammo in close-quarters combat. You can refer to this guide on how to survive the village skirmish, which poses a formidable challenge at the beginning of the game.

