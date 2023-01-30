How to get and upgrade Pulse Rifle in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is packed with dreaded corridors and threats lurking in every corner of USG Ishimura. Players have a unique arsenal of weapons to dispel various creatures in the game. One such weapon that is part of the futuristic weapon repository in the Dead Space universe is the Pulse Rifle.

Fans can get hold of the weapon quite early in the game. While exploring the fourth-floor Medical Tram Station in Chapter 2, players will encounter a female security officer who clutches a rifle and is on the verge of demise. After uttering a few words, she dies and eventually loses her grip on the Pulse Rifle. Players can honor her sacrifice and use the rifle to massacre necromorphs.

Acquiring and upgrading Pulse Rifle in Dead Space Remake

The Pulse Rifle can be found immediately after obtaining the Kinesis module in the second Chapter. The module enables Issac to move objects and pull certain inaccessible items towards him. You will come across some crates in the same room to the right of the area where you picked up the Kinesis module. Move them using Kinesis, and a small path will lead you to a room.

You can pick up the Pulse Rifle after interacting with the dying security officer. The gun is a triple-barreled rifle capable of crowd control and features a secondary fire mode that comes in the form of a proximity mine. Use it to set traps for the necromorphs. Stepping on the mine can devastate the necromorph with a powerful blast.

Purchase the Kinetic Autoloader from the in-game store (Image via EA Motive)

The Pulse Rifle can be fully decked out with three upgrade parts found while exploring throughout the course of the game. You will have to use nodes to upgrade the gun's damage, capacity, and reload time.

The first upgrade component, the Kinetic Autoloader, can be purchased from the in-game store after Chapter 3. This is an expensive transaction that will cost you 11,000 credits. Invest only if you like the weapon or save the credits to upgrade the Plasma Cutter.

The custom magazine upgrade (Image via EA Motive)

The second part of the upgrade is a custom magazine located on the first floor of the Bridge section in Chapter 4. You will be tasked with rerouting the power from the mining administration. Reach the Electrical System Storage area, where the upgrade component is hidden behind a set of crates you can move using Kinesis. Destroy the fuse, and you can enter the room and pick up the part.

The final component is a high-yield grenade upgrade that can be acquired in Chapter 10. It can be located in the Water Purification Storage room on the fifth floor of the Bridge. Gaining access to this room requires a Master Override level of security clearance. Once overridden, the part can be found sitting in a locker.

The Pulse Rifle is an excellent weapon to fend off necromorphs. It is particularly useful when enemies gang up on you and push you into a corner. You can even defend your back by launching proximity mines, which prevents enemies from sneaking up on you.

You can choose to alternate between the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle. Despite being an iconic weapon in the Dead Space universe, the Plasma Cutter has limited use in certain scenarios. The Plasma Rifle, meanwhile, deals significant damage, and the alternate firing mode can be a lifesaver in difficult boss battles and encounters.

The game also features a challenging difficulty mode that rewards a unique suit upon completion. The Dead Space remake is a good starting point for newcomers to the franchise and offers a robust visual upgrade to the original game. Fans can use the many accessibility options to tweak their gameplay experience.

The successful launch of the remake has fans discussing a possible Dead Space 2. It will be an opportunity to introduce the current generation of players to the iconic horror franchise. The Dead Space remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes