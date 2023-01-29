Will there be a Dead Space 2 Remake?

The Dead Space remake has been a hit since its release on January 27, and many would argue that success was expected. However, it has raised a new question in the minds of the community: will there be a remake of the second game?

There is plenty of validity behind the question based on certain factors. The most recent remake was a revamp of the first game, leading to the birth of Isaac Clarke and the franchise. EA has made several changes, ranging from gameplay to graphics. In many ways, the new release feels completely fresh and like a new product altogether.

The original Dead Space franchise had three mainstream titles, all of which are connected sequentially. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that EA will be interested in bringing modern versions of the next two games. Nevertheless, there are strong beliefs behind why fans might see remade versions of at least the second game. This is based on an indirect indication from the end of the first game.

A Dead Space 2 Remake is more likely to happen than not, and it could provide more entertainment to the community

Remaking an entire series isn't a new phenomenon and often depends on a product's success. EA has certainly hit the mark with the Dead Space Remake's release, which has been very successful. This could encourage EA to follow the same path as Capcom did with the Resident Evil remakes.

However, certain indications suggest that EA may already have plans to remake the second game. This comes from players who have finished the main campaign. After completing the game, players can participate in the New Game + mode, which feels quite different.

The difficulty, for example, can be cranked up for this mode, but the plot development could be particularly interesting for players. Those participating in the New Game + mode can experience extra story plots missing in the vanilla option.

Aside from all the level modifications, there is an interesting narrative that players might have missed in the first place. An email exchange between two characters talks about decommissioning work set to take place on Titan's Sprawl.

This could be a simple Easter egg that the Titans are referring to directly, but there are also strong reasons to believe that the second game could be remade. After all, the second Dead Space game is a key part of the main canon of the series, which begins the second chapter of Isaac Clarke's journey.

Incidentally, the Sprawl refers to an area in Dead Space 2 where players have many opportunities for exploration. Furthermore, it also contains specific insights that are important for the franchise. A remake of the second game makes sense on both narrative and commercial grounds.

EA and Motive Studio haven't revealed any plans for the future yet, so the chances of getting other remakes are uncertain. However, the success of the first remake could significantly improve the chances for the next two games.

