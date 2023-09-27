10 best games on PS5 so far

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has been around for almost three years. During this time, it has offered a gaming experience unlike any other, thanks to its amazing capabilities and expanding game selection. The DualSense controller provides a true next-gen immersion with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The controllers let you feel everything, from the tension of a bowstring in Horizon: Forbidden West to moving across different terrains while riding your horse in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

However, what's saddening is that even after three years, there aren't many PlayStation 5 exclusives besides a few promising first-party titles such as Horizon or God of War. On that note, we've compiled a list of the ten best PlayStation 5 games to play in 2023. Exclusive or not, these games are some of the best for your next-gen console.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ten essential PS5 games you need to play

1) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Petting cats in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via PlayStation)

Ghost of Tsushima offers stunning visuals that look even better on a PS5, particularly in the Director’s Cut version. This version is from the original PS4 game with added benefits, including haptic feedback, support for higher resolutions (1080p/60fps or 1440p/30fps), and faster loading time.

It also comes with the Iki Island expansion, the essential additional expansion for everyone who enjoyed the main game. The game revolves around Jin Sakai, an engaging protagonist who must battle against an invasion of Mongols and struggle internally against the values implanted in him by his uncle.

2) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection cover art (Image via PlayStation)

The Uncharted series is a beloved part of gaming history, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End served as a fitting conclusion to Nathan Drake's adventures. The Legacy of Thieves Collection allows a new generation of players to experience this thrilling journey. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a gem often overlooked.

Both titles, already visually stunning, receive a significant graphical boost on the PS5. The adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller add to the immersive experience. These remastered versions maintain the games' integrity while enhancing their visual splendor.

3) The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 gameplay cutscene (Image via Playstation)

Even though The Last of Us Part 1 was remastered for the PS4 in 2014, the PS5 version provides an even better gaming experience as the game is rebuilt from the ground up, providing the same visual quality as that of its sequel, which continues to be one of the most visually stunning games to date.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a game for anyone who hasn't played the original should do so. It is one of the best narrative-driven games and continues to be hailed as a gaming masterpiece with an equally, if not better, sequel. This remake offers the best opportunity to experience this title with next-gen graphics.

4) Returnal

Returnal gameplay on PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

One of Sony's premier PS5 exclusives, Returnal, combines fast-paced action and roguelike gameplay distinctively. Although the permadeath concept, constantly shifting levels, and tough difficulty may intimidate beginner players, this game is impossible to put down.

Returnal is a challenging game created by Housemarque, notable for its "bullet hell" style of play. The PS5's capabilities are used to their fullest, providing an immersive experience with 3D audio and the powers of the DualSense controller. Returnal is a challenging game, but it also shows off the gameplay and narrative capabilities of the PS5.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, building off the success of its predecessor, offers a bold Jedi journey through the Star Wars universe. It’s an epic experience with a fantastic storyline for the game, engaging gameplay, and magnificent visuals that make use of the PlayStation 5's next-gen capabilities.

Five years later, players reconnect with Cal and BD-1 in an emotional and sweeping adventure. The game boasts incredible visuals that complement its combat and travel. This is a must-play for fans of the Star Wars franchise, but it also stands as a fun game on its own, which players who aren't fans can pick up too.

6) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay feature (Image via Playstation)

Horizon Forbidden West is an open-world story-based game that evolves from the successes of Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy’s next adventure is spectacular—action-packed encounters with giant dinosaur robots in gorgeous environments. Forbidden West may not reinvent the wheel, but it's a fun game with one of the most unique open worlds to explore.

However, what stands out about the game is how strong the primary missions and side quests are; these amount to one unforgettable journey for the player. With the recent release of the Burning Shores DLC expansion, it definitely is an excellent time to hop on onto Horizon Forbidden West.

7) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Image via Insomniac Games)

Miles Morales adds this touch of individuality with a campaign of around ten hours. It's more concise but equally engaging as players take on the role of Miles Morales, defending New York City. The game showcases the capabilities of the PS5 with improved graphics, sharper visuals, and impressive ray-tracing reflections.

With Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 on the horizon, this would be a good time to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you haven't already, as Spider-Man 2 focuses on both Miles and Peter's story, making this 10-hour-long campaign a must-play to make the most of your experience.

8) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 gameplay (Image via PlayStation)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart showcases the full potential of the PS5 with stunning visuals and technical prowess. This entry in the long-running series combines platforming, action, and dimension-hopping set pieces.

The game maintains the Ratchet and Clank formula of visiting various planets, defeating enemies, collecting bolts, and upgrading weapons. The PS5's adaptive triggers add a new layer to the combat. Rift Apart is a testament to the PS5's capabilities and offers a fun and visually impressive gaming experience.

9) Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls gameplay (Image via Playstation)

Demon’s Souls (2020) is a visually stunning remake of the cult classic from 2009 by the same name that kicked off the Dark Souls series. It sticks to the hardcore gameplay of the original, and just like any FromSoftware game, it's tough as nails but offers an engaging story with immense lore to uncover.

The remake features updated motion capture, textures, audio, and new items. The familiar yet enhanced gameplay provides a captivating and challenging experience. Demon's Souls pays homage to the original while incorporating new elements that make it a worthy addition to the PS5 library.

10) God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok gameplay (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

No list of PlayStation games can be complete without mentioning the legendary God of War. God of War: Ragnarok, the epic conclusion to the two-part Norse saga started by God of War (2018), is one of the best PlayStation titles to date. If you're wondering what game to pick up after buying a PS5, your answer clearly needs to be God of War.

God of War (2018) soft rebooted the story as Kratos saw himself starting a new life in the Norse realm, but little did he know the God of War couldn't have peace. Santa Monica is known to make compelling games, and boy (pun intended) do they deliver with this one.

God of War Ragnarok concludes the tale of Kratos and his son as they battle the Norse pantheon. God of War Ragnarok should be your number one choice when picking a PS5 game with grand battles, enigmatic characters, and incredible plot twists.

Key takeaway

The PlayStation 5 might not have a roster as vast as the PS4 or PS2. However, the games that it does have offer compelling stories with interesting gameplay mechanics.

Be it the Horizon Forbidden West's vast worlds or Ghost of Tsushima's painting-like visuals. All of these games have something different to offer, showcasing PlayStation's dedication to crafting games that will be remembered for years to come.