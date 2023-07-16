I'm worried about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC port, and you should be too

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the PlayStation 5 is easily the best showcase of Sony's new console hardware and its capabilities. While the game's technical aspects and jaw-dropping visuals are its standout features, it also excels at delivering a rather engaging action-platformer gameplay experience. Naturally, the recently announced PC release is bound to excite players.

Considering the PC port is being handled by Insomniac Games and the wizards at Nixxes Software, I was, and probably still am, quite excited about the PC release. However, there is one thing that worries me, something that feels very odd for a title coming from Nixxes and Insomniac Games.

Although most of PlayStation's PC ports turn out to be fairly polished upon release, a few titles have missed the mark when it comes to technical refinement and optimization. While I have little doubt about Nixxes' ability to deliver a quality PC port, I do have a few concerns, and perhaps, you should too.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PC version looks great, but has me worried over its PC system requirements, or lack thereof

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is due for release in roughly 10 days from now, yet, we still do not have any offcial confirmation regarding the game's PC system requirements. Although the game's pre-orders went live over a month before its official release, system requirements are yet to go live, which, honestly, is worrying.

Now, I understand PC system requirements are not something that many players might be concerned with. However, for those who aren't rocking the most up-to-date or top-of-the-line PCs, system requirements are easily the most important aspect of an upcoming title on the platform.

I use a Ryzen 5 5600 paired with a GTX 1660 Super, which is outdated, but still capable of letting me play some of the most demanding games out there at a decent framerate at 1080p. However, I've experienced a fair share of broken PC releases, the most recent being The Last of Us Part 1.

Nixxes Software has a pedigree of delivering quality PC ports, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales being a testament to that. However, the lack of communication regarding Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PC system requirements is worrying.

For its previous titles, Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the system requirements were made live alongside the pre-orders. Thus, it feels a bit uncanny that even a week prior to its latest game's release, we are still left guessing about the PC requirements.

Nixxes Software @NixxesSoftware #RatchetPC plays great with mouse and keyboard and offers fully customizable controls. Prefer a controller? We've got you covered with PlayStation DualSense support!

This is also a bit concerning since PlayStation's previous PC outing, The Last of Us Part 1, left a lot to be desired regarding optimization. Don't get me wrong, I'm optimistic that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will turn out to be a great PC port, considering Nixxes' portfolio. However, the lack of official system requirements being revealed has me worried.

