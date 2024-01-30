Chainsaw Man editor reveals chapter 154 title ahead of release

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 is set to release on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12 am JST. The series has entered an interesting development, with the recent chapter showing both Denji and Nayuta in a pinch as they escape from angry civilians. As the chapter closes on its release date, the editor of the Chainsaw Man manga series has unveiled the title of this chapter.

Chainsaw Man is an action manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which started serialization in December 2018. It ended its first part with 11 volumes in December 2020, and the second part began serialization in July 2022. The series has so far been serialized into 16 volumes in Japanese and 13 volumes in English.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 receives an early title release that hints at upcoming developments

Shihei Lin, the editor of the Chainsaw Man manga series, recently revealed the title of the latest manga chapter. The chapter will be titled Everyone's Pet, and it will be released on January 31, 2024, at 12 am JST.

The title might be hinting at the protagonist of the series, Denji, who is trying to impress the people around him by taking down evil devils in hopes of getting praised by them, just like a pet.

The editor also added some remarks about this chapter in his tweet, saying "Run Chainsaw Man" and "desperate escape," which hint at the current situation of the anime because Denji and Nayuta are trying to make an escape from a mob of people.

In the previous chapter, Denji had taken down all the evil devils, including Miri Sugo's transformed corpse. After doing so, he looked at the civilians, hoping for some praise because the Chainsaw Man had finally made his return.

However, the people began to attack him instead because they no longer believed in him, thanks to the Fakesaw Men. Some people even came in with spears and put him under a net, adding to Denji's misery.

Nayuta and Fimiko tried to convince others that Denji was on the good side, but the civilians were still confused. People had lost their families due to the Fakesaw Men, so it would be hard to convince them of Denji's innocence.

Denji's rage, however, was triggered after the crowd pushed Nayuta away forcefully. He broke free of the net and injured a civilian to take hold of the situation. Unfortunately, this worsens matters, as the mob is now convinced that Denji is a bad guy.

As Nayuta is about to make an escape, leaving Denji behind at the mercy of these people, Denji chops off the hand of one person who was lighting a lighter at him. In the heat of the moment, Nayuta awakens her Control Devil powers as she makes one person in the crowd stab another one. She tells Denji to run as the chapter concludes on a cliffhanger.