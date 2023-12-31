Chainsaw Man: Why Barem is the Fakesaw Man, explored

Chainsaw Man Part 2, the elusive identity of the Fakesaw Man, has become one of the most captivating enigmas discussed among fans. First serialized in December 2018, the manga has captivated readers with its intricate plot and complex characters. Recently available on Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, the series has garnered widespread attention.

The recent chapters have been focusing on Barem and his obsession with Denji, while the plan to make Chainsaw Man into an icon of terror comes to fruition in the background. Among the myriad speculations, a theory posited by @ChainsawZero points to Barem, the flamethrower devil hybrid, as a prime candidate for the Fakesaw Man.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series.

Chainsaw Man: Barem is the best candidate for the Fakesaw Man

A compelling theory put forth by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user @ChainsawZero points to Barem, the flamethrower devil hybrid and a prominent member of the Chainsaw Man church, as a potential candidate for this enigmatic persona. The crux of this hypothesis hinges on the unique ability granted by the Fire Devil – the power to transform according to one's deepest desires.

Barem's connection with the Fire Devil, established through contracts made by the church, raises intriguing possibilities. This transformative ability, shaped by personal passions and desires, becomes a pivotal clue in the quest to unmask the Fakesaw Man. The theory is also backed up by the eerie similarities between Barem's build and mannerisms with those of the so-called Fakesaw Man.

Crucially, Barem's involvement with the church's plan to use Chainsaw Man as a symbol of fear adds a layer of complexity to the theory. Chapter 146 sheds light on the church members' contracts with the Fire Devil, underscoring their commitment to shaping Denji into a formidable force capable of confronting the Death Devil. This revelation serves as a catalyst for dissecting Barem's potential dual role in the grand scheme of events.

Barem's passion for Denji is unparalleled among the hybrids. This intense devotion and borderline obsession with Chainsaw Man and Denji could've been used by Barem to become the Fakesaw Man using the fire devil contract. Barem has already been revealed as someone who can read Denji like an open book, he has Denji's desires, mentality, and life completely deciphered.

There are many more similarities between Barem and the Fakesaw Man, like the presence of suspenders in Barem's overall apparel and the presence of similar suspenders during the Fakesaw Man's appearance during the Falling Devil arc.

Although many fans might rebuke the theory by saying that the Fakesaw Man doesn't have a tie while Barem distinctly has one, it should be noted that Barem was explicitly displayed with a habit of tucking his tie into his pockets. This can explain the absence of the tie during the mysterious appearances of the Fakesaw Man.

The argument that Barem is already a hybrid, so he cannot have a contract with the devil, cannot be used to rebuke the theory since the actual specifics of contracts haven't yet been revealed.

Final Thoughts

The manga currently has a total of 151 chapters, with chapter 152 scheduled for release on January 9, 2024. The franchise will also be receiving a movie adaptation of the Reze arc, as recently announced during the Jump Festa 2024 event.