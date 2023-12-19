Chainsaw Man chapter 151: Denji's hand is forced as Nayuta is held hostage by Barem and co

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 was released on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series. Likewise, anticipation for this issue was extremely high considering current events and the context of the series as it relates to protagonist Denji.

While many different fans had varying wishlists for Chainsaw Man chapter 151, what was likely the most universally desired development from fans did occur within the release. This development also sets up an exciting string of issues in the near future, which could see Denji’s personality and demeanor begin morphing into something potentially unrecognizable.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 seemingly sets up Denji for major personality change via Nayuta’s words

Chainsaw Man chapter 151: A life held hostage

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 opened up immediately where the last issue left off, seeing Fumiko Mifune and the other Public Safety agents in the aftermath of the Whip Hybrid’s attack on them. Fumiko is then picked up and held hostage by Miri Sugo, also known as the Sword Hybrid and the Spear Hybrid.

Denji comments on how all three were in Public Safety’s custody, but the Whip Hybrid answers that they escaped in the chaos that ensued immediately after their capture. Denji calls them monsters, but Sugo tells him not to misunderstand. He elaborates that they set his home on fire because it’s the key to saving the world, which Denji incredulously questions.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 sees Sugo try and argue that every part of their rampage of terror is connected to stopping Nostradamus’ prophecy, to which Denji asks Sugo if he’s insane. Sugo responds by telling Denji to unleash his anger if he is angry, claiming that doing so will save the world. The Whip Hybrid laughs at Sugo for actually believing that, seemingly confirming that he is being used by the Chainsaw Man Church.

Meanwhile, Barem Bridge is standing back up after being shot several times by Fumiko and the other agents in the previous issue. Nayuta uses her chain on him, successfully landing the attack and commanding him to drop dead by biting off his tongue and bleeding out. However, Barem slowly says her name while walking towards her, eventually hoisting her up by her neck.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 sees Barem tell Denji that if he moves, he’ll kill Nayuta. He then turns his attention to Nayuta, pondering if she can’t control them due to their bodies still being under Makima’s rule or their hearts still belonging to her. He then lectures on how, if Makima were alive, she would’ve used Chainsaw Man’s power to defeat the Death Devil.

He adds that this is the controlled, peaceful world that was supposed to arrive. He then ridicules Denji for destroying their promise of peace, yet lapping up the peace that Public Safety provided to him in giving him a “normal life.” Barem adds that the flames consuming his house, the symbol of the “normal life” he was living, are his punishment.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151: The hero’s return

The series' titular hero finally returns in Chainsaw Man chapter 151 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 then sees Nayuta take advantage of Barem’s focus being elsewhere, using her powers to control one of the Public Safety agents. She has the agent shoot Barem in the head, which releases his grip on her as she calls out to Denji. The other agents, Fumiko, and the other Weapons Hybrids look on silently, with nearby civilians also peeking out of doors to see what’s happening.

A clearly distraught Denji grabs the starter on his chest with an angry look on his face, before turning to his house and seeing Pochita sitting outside it. Pochita waves to Denji as the fire rages behind him, with a childhood Denji happily smiling and giving a peace sign back. Returning to reality, Denji pulls his starter through his shirt as Nayuta calls out his name and runs to him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 sees a miniature chainsaw sprout from Denji’s head as he has a gleeful expression on his face. It’s also confirmed that he’s laughing here by Nayuta’s question of exactly why he’s laughing at this moment. The issue ends with Denji having fully transformed, the flames of his and Nayuta’s apartment separating them from Fumiko Mifune and the Weapon Hybrids in the final panel.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 151 is one of the most exciting issues in recent memory for the series, seemingly setting up a major personality change for Denji from what fans have seen. While it’s unclear exactly why he laughed based on this issue’s events alone, it seems that he is truly gleeful about being able to become the titular hero once again.

The issue also does a good job of setting up some dissonance between Nayuta and Denji. Whereas Nayuta, a Devil, is in mourning for the “normal” human life she was able to achieve, Denji is celebrating the death of the normal since it allows him to embrace his life as Chainsaw Man. While it doesn’t seem to be causing major issues between them thus far, this will likely come into play in the coming weeks and months of releases for the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.