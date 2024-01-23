Chainsaw Man chapter 153: Denji crosses a line as Nayuta comes to his rescue

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 was released on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series. More specifically, fans saw the fallout of Denji’s fight against the Weapon Hybrids who attacked his home, which has seemingly officially concluded in this latest issue.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 153 is far from all smiles, showing Denji crossing a line he never has before up until this point in the series. Likewise, his comments to Nayuta from the previous issue seemingly register with her finally, forcing her to make a choice on what to do with Denji by the issue’s end.

Despite her clear pain, Nayuta saves Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 153

Chainsaw Man chapter 153: Love and war

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 begins immediately where the previous issue ended, showing Miri Sugo’s transformed corpse falling to the floor. The corpses of the Whip and Spear Hybrids are also shown, with their regeneration seemingly halted by Denji’s consumption of their corpses. He comments on how it’s already over, before speaking to the crowd and asking if they saw him beat the Devils.

However, the humans nearby are shown to be terrified, as Denji says how much it hurts while blood spills out of his chest. As he collapses to the floor in pain, Nayuta realizes that he said he doesn’t want to be with her, repeating this phrase. The bystanders, meanwhile, approach Denji with spears that all look exactly the same.

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 sees someone with a megaphone order the civilians to evacuate, prompting Denji to ask if he can evacuate too. Two citizens point out how he’s talking, but add that the other Fakesaw Men can talk as well. A third throws a net over Denji, prompting the others to begin approaching and stab him.

Fumiko Mifune tries to reason with the civilians that Denji isn’t their enemy, prompting a woman who lives in Denji and Nayuta’s apartment complex to say he was fighting the other Devils. She adds that he was also eating them, and that she can’t tell if Denji is friend or foe. Denji promises he’s on their side, but someone whose grandpa was eaten by the Fakesaw Men begins stabbing Denji.

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 then sees others begin pouring gasoline on him, asking for a lighter. Nayuta tries to get them to stop, saying he’s the real Chainsaw Man, but the man whose grandpa died said they should still kill him since it might turn his wife and others human again. Nayuta says this won’t work and tries to physically stop him, but she’s tossed back.

Denji then uses his chainsaws to break free of the net, nicking a civilian as a result. The others take this as an intentional attack, once again trying to light Denji on fire. However, in a moment of self preservation, Denji slices off the hand of a human who has the lighter. This prompts nearly everyone else in the area to begin stabbing him with their spears.

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 sees the humans continue searching for a lighter, prompting Denji to point out that there’s a massive fire burning down his apartment building. The woman who also lives in the building picks up Nayuta, saying they need to leave because it’s dangerous. Nayuta says that Chainsaw Man is her family, but the woman claims he isn’t her family anymore.

Nayuta is shocked at this, eventually looking up and seeing a vision of Denji in a crucifixion-like position in her head. With a determined look on her face, she begins controlling her neighbor without her chains, having her stealing spears away from the civilians and attacking them. Following this apparent evolution of Nayuta’s powers, the chapter ends with her telling Chainsaw Man to run as attention is drawn to her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 153: In summation

Expand Tweet

While some sort of fallout from Denji’s comments was expected, Chainsaw Man chapter 153 seemingly takes a different route by showing the kinder side of Nayuta. The apparent crucifixion imagery present in the issue from Nayuta’s point of view also suggests that she almost pities and understands Denji, and isn’t taking his words seriously.

It’s also exciting to see that this trauma has served as a trigger for her to awaken the Makima-like power of enacting Control Devil powers over someone with the need for chains. Although their life is falling apart around them, it’s clear that both Denji and Nayuta are experiencing awakenings of their own as a result.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.