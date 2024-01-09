Chainsaw Man chapter 152: Denji tells Nayuta to go away as he embraces his brutality

After a long three-week break from publication for the series, Chainsaw Man chapter 152 was finally officially released via various Shueisha platforms on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. While fans were unsure of what to expect from the issue throughout the long break, it’s safe to say that what fans got was a far cry from what they expected.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 did see Denji begin fighting once more as the titular hero of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series, which is something fans did anticipate. However, what was completely unpredictable was the savagery with which Denji fought, as well as his words to Nayuta which brought their relationship into doubt by the issue’s end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 seemingly sets up a split for Denji and Nayuta following former’s transformation

Chainsaw Man chapter 152: New beginnings

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 began with people in the surrounding area accusing Denji of being a Fakesaw Man, with one individual seemingly calling a Devil Hunter to come deal with him. As this happened, Fumiko Mifune was released by the Spear Hybrid, who then transformed into his Devil form alongside Miri Sugo, the Sword Hybrid.

Nayuta then told Denji that fighting is a bad idea right now, trying to persuade him to leave. However, Denji simply told Nayuta to get out of his way as he prepared to fight. Nayuta was shocked at this as she was comforted by what’s likely one of her former neighbors, while Denji spoke to Pochita about how awful he was.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 saw Denji call himself the worst, pointing out how he feels like a million bucks because he can be the titular hero again despite losing his home, normal life, and pets. He thanked Sugo and the Whip Hybrid for allowing him to be the titular hero again, prompting Sugo and the Whip Hybrid to rush at him while Spear attacked from behind.

Spear stabbed Denji through the chest from behind, also telling Denji he can do better than that while attacking. Denji then used one of his chainsaw arms to cut both his body and Spear’s in half, and then began drinking Spear’s blood as he decapitated him while everyone else looked on in horror.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 then saw the Whip Hybrid attack Denji while demanding he spit out what he ate of Spear, prompting Denji to dodge and cut off her right leg. Denji joked that she’s asserting he should cook his first before also attacking her and drinking her blood. This prompted her to call out to Miri Sugo for help, who then charged at Denji after psyching himself up.

The two then ran each other through with their respective weapons, prompting Nayuta to call out to Denji with a look of concern. However, Denji then began speaking about massages as Sugo’s body slumped over. He claimed that too much force and massages hurt, but with every massage there’s a sweet spot where the pain turns to please.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 then saw Nayuta question what Denji is talking about, saying they should just hurry up and flee the scene. Denji then told Nayuta that she shouldn’t be around anymore, to which she was speechless. Denji then elaborated that “this is where it hurts just right” and he feels so good, meaning being Chainsaw Man. The chapter ended with Denji laughing and brutalizing Sugo’s body as he said this.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 152 is a brief but exciting issue which sets up an enthralling near-future for the series. The apparent separation of Nayuta and Denji as a familial unit is obviously the most intriguing plot point from this issue, but there are others as well.

For example, what Fumiko Mifune chooses to do next and the apparently imminent arrival of additional Devil Hunters could cause issues for Denji given his current appearance. Nayuta could also choose to betray him and not only confirm that he is a Chainsaw Man, but that he is the Chainsaw Man to whatever Devil Hunters show up.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.