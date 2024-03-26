Why Sarada's next battle can cause Sasuke’s death in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, explored

Sasuke’s death in Boruto seems to be the topic of discussion among fans after the recent chapter’s release. Chapter 8 from the Two Blue Vortex revealed an interesting set of information and the focus was all on Jura and Himawari.

The chapter also featured Hidari, one of the Divine Tree entities who accompanied Jura, since he wanted to fish out Naruto Uzumaki and kill him. However, what does this have to do with Sasuke’s death in Boruto? This could be the result of a fight that will most likely take place between Sarada Uchiha and Hidari in the one of the upcoming set of chapters.

Let’s take a look at some of the important points from the previous chapters along with a fan theory that could provide us with an explanation.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Correlation between the Sarada vs Hidari fight and Sasuke’s death in Boruto

Sasuke as seen in the manga series (Image via Sportskeeda)

What we need to understand is that each of the Divine Tree entities have all picked a target. These entities gained consciousness since they managed to seal some of the strongest shinobis in the village. Hidari sealed Sasuke Uchiha, and gained his appearance as well.

Another interesting point about them is that they all chose targets who are closely related to the shinobi they sealed. For example, the entity that sealed Moegi chose Konohmaru as her target, and Hidari picked Sarada Uchiha as his target.

It’s quite clear that Sarada will take on Hidari in one of the upcoming chapters. This could lead to Sasuke’s death in Boruto if Sarada defeats Hidari, or Sasuke's chakra is completely used up. The aim is to destroy and kill the likes of Hidari since they pose a threat to the village’s peace.

Some fans have reason to believe that Sarada might be able to pull this off. We haven’t seen her combat abilities yet. However, it is clear that all shinobis have gotten stronger after the timeskip, and fans can expect the same from the Uchiha prodigy as well.

The shinobis who are sealed are currently having their chakra sucked out of their bodies and transferred to the Divine Tree entities. Sakura vs Hidari could potentially lead to Sasuke’s death in Boruto if all of his chakra is extracted from him.

Another theory that fans have come up with is that Hidari’s death could potentially impact Sasuke as well. They have reason to believe that Sarada Uchiha could take on and kill Hidari. But, he is currently linked with Sasuke and therefore, it could lead to her father’s death.

Masashi Kishimoto is well-known for killing popular deuteragonists when the next generation of shinobis and their strength needs to be on the forefront. This was the same reason why Naruto Uzumaki was nerfed and Kurama was killed in the animanga series.

It is very unlikely that Sasuke will die at this stage of the series. But fans have raised concerns over this, and only time will tell whether or not Sasuke will survive in the upcoming set of chapters.

