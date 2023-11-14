Naruto Uzumaki is not the reason Naruto became popular, it's Sasuke

The Naruto series has inarguably established itself as one of the most influential manga and anime series in the world. Although the show rarely actually focuses on the actual main character and mostly sticks to Sasuke, his actions, and the consequences of his actions.

This led many to note that the majority of the latter half of the show's plot was heavily shaped by Sasuke and his decisions. It is also argued that many of these actions were deemed unreasonable and rather contradictory to his character.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and has minor spoilers for the Naruto Series.

Naruto series's main epicenter had always been Sasuke

Sasuke meeting the five kages (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the titular character of Masashi Kishimoto's iconic manga and anime series Naruto, is often considered the central figure in the narrative. However, a closer examination of the storyline reveals that Sasuke Uchiha, the protagonist's brooding rival, may have played a more pivotal role in shaping the plot and capturing the audience's attention.

Sasuke's character is inarguably the epicenter of the drama and conflicts in the complex plot, even overshadowing the journey of the actual main character. It is also often said that Kishimoto's dependence on Sasuke led to some questionable writing choices, with the tendency of the plot to revolve around the enigmatic Uchiha more than the titular hero.

In the transition from Part 1 to Shippuden and the following War arc, Sasuke's actions take center stage, causing the initial segments of these arcs to feel like filler episodes to some fans since all major events seem to be driven by Sasuke. It is also argued that Kishimoto's drive to involve Sasuke as the focal point of everything resulted in the compromise of organic character development for plot progression.

Most characters, especially after the Pain arc, are accused of acting in service to the plot rather than their own storylines. Sasuke, in particular, is portrayed as acting to serve the intentions of Kishimoto and furthering the plot. All of his actions, from leaving team 7 in order to sever his ties to establishing team Taka, seemed rather contradictory.

The ebb and flow of the narrative is exemplified by Kishimoto's use of Sasuke's character. Sasuke leaving the village to get stronger, returning to move the plot forward, or engaging in conflicts that lead to Kage-summits and wars - all seem to be meticulously designed to serve the overarching plot instead of the character.

Naruto and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Critics argue that Sasuke's character underwent drastic changes, deviating from his anti-hero characteristics and sanity, all to emphasize the show's protagonist as his sole savior and force their dynamic. This deviation is cited as an example of Kishimoto's questionable writing that has sparked controversy among fans and continues to do so to this day.

Despite Sasuke settling down towards the end of the series, fans express skepticism about Kishimoto's ability to carry the plot without the intense drama surrounding Sasuke.

Final thoughts

Although many consider Sasuke to be the epicenter and somewhat the actual protagonist of the series, it should be noted that this series isn't actually based on a single character. Both Sasuke and Naruto act as the twin protagonists of the series, with their journeys closely influencing each other significantly.

