Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Is Sasuke's Shinju clone stronger than the real Sasuke? Explored

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 thrusts fans into the heart of intrigue with the revelation of Sasuke's Shinju Clone. The series takes an unexpected turn as the iconic character faces an enigmatic adversary born from the divine tree. Once hailed as one of the world's strongest shinobi, Sasuke's combat prowess has waned in Boruto, marked by the loss of his Rinnegan and an unusual chakra limitation.

As the Shinju Clone emerges as a potent antagonist, many fans have started questioning who would win in a fight between Sasuke and his Shinju Clone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Shinju Clone Sasuke is stronger than all versions of Sasuke

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 unveiled the existence of Sasuke's Shinju Clone along with other extensions of the Divine tree, which would serve as the primary antagonists of the ongoing arc. Although Sasuke and Naruto were heralded as the strongest shinobis worldwide, recent developments in Boruto Two Blue Vortex have sidelined their characters.

While the specifics of the Shinju Clones remain shrouded in mystery, it's evident that Sasuke's genetic data played a pivotal role in their creation. It can be theorized that the Shinju Clone encompasses almost all of Sasuke's abilities.

The Shinju Clones in Boruto Two Blue Vortex defy conventional clone expectations. Unlike regular clones, these entities serve as extensions of the divine tree, implying a potentially limitless chakra pool and continuous regeneration. This becomes a particularly intriguing notion when juxtaposed against the Sasuke from the Boruto series.

The Sasuke depicted in Boruto has undergone a noticeable decline in abilities, losing his Rinnegan and displaying a peculiarly diminished mana pool throughout the series. Out of practice and seemingly outmatched, the real Sasuke will face a formidable opponent in his own Shinju Clone and will lose against his own Shinju Clone without any exception.

Although Sasuke from the Boruto timeline will be completely outmatched by the Shinju clone, the same cannot be said for Prime Sasuke from the events during the Naruto series, an iteration often deemed more potent and ruthless. Prime Sasuke boasts an almost infinite chakra pool and wields the formidable Rinnegan.

Despite the potential advantages Prime Sasuke might hold, the Shinju Clone, with its evolving capabilities and unrestricted access to all of Sasuke's techniques, appears to be a formidable adversary for any version of Sasuke. Even the ruthless and powerful Prime Sasuke will find himself challenged by the seemingly limitless potential and lack of chakra restrictions displayed by the Shinju Clone.

Beyond mere mimicry of Sasuke's abilities, these clones might possess a diverse array of techniques, utilizing Sasuke's form and genetic data as a mere representation. This distinctive nature makes the Shinju Clone an enigmatic and formidable force, challenging traditional notions of cloning in the Naruto universe and setting the stage for an unpredictable confrontation in the series.

Final Thoughts

The emergence of Shinju Clones, particularly Sasuke's, adds an intriguing layer to Boruto's narrative. The shinju clones will be acting as primary antagonists towards Boruto and Sarada, especially since Sasuke's role has now been sidelined.

Boruto chapter 6 will be released on January 19, 2023. Since Sasuke has been turned into a tree, it will be quite some time before fans are actually able to see more developments involving his character.