Boruto two Blue vortex: After Sasuke, the Shinju now have a Gaara of their own

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is progressing at a steady rate and the manga looks like it has introduced a new set of villains that seem quite powerful. They refer to themselves as the Shinju or the Shinju clones. These are primordial entities known for their incredibly high chakra and natural energy.

These Shinjus were even able to observe the fact that Eida was eavesdropping and looking at their conversation through her Senrigan. This was something that was never seen in the Boruto anime and manga series.

Fans who saw the Shinju pointed out that there was a particular entity that seemed to resemble Gaara of the Sand. This was pointed out by fans on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. This article will try and understand which of the Shinju is a clone of Gaara in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. Furthermore, the article explores a theory and is therefore speculative in nature.

Taking a look at the connection between one of the Shinju and Gaara in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Jura as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 5 of the manga series revealed more information about the Shinju. The four entities are Bug, Jura, Moegi, and Hidari. As stated earlier, these Shinjus are primordial beings who act purely based on instincts and don’t think.

These entities were initially fission beings created from Code’s Claw Marks, and take the appearance of the counterpart that was absorbed. Plenty believe that Hidari is Sasuke’s clone, and some even theorize the possibility of Jura being a clone of Gaara.

First and foremost, the biggest indicator is Jura’s hairstyle. It has been shown that the Shinju clones’ appearance is quite similar to their counterparts. Moegi’s clone and her hair, Bug’s clone and his facial hair, and Hidari and Sasuke’s appearance. In this case, Jura’s hair is quite similar to Gaara's. This means that Gaara could potentially be sealed in a tree, similar to how Sasuke was sealed.

The Shinju are shrouded in mystery, and there isn’t a lot that fans know about them. What fans do know is that they wish to evolve to their highest form by devouring certain beings and giving in to their instincts.

In the latest chapter, Jura instructed his fellow entities to give in to their instincts, and in doing so, they would understand who their targets were. This in turn provided fans with another layer of information since there was a pattern in their choice.

In the latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the Shinju picked their targets. Bug chose Eida, Hidari chose Sarada, and Moegi chose Konohamaru. They chose targets who were incredibly close to their respective counterparts. In Jura’s case, he chose Naruto Uzumaki. The only other person who was incredibly close to Naruto aside from Sasuke, was Gaara. He was lonely and cast aside by everyone around him since they feared his powers.

However, it was Naruto who changed his worldview and saved him from the depths of despair. Since then, Gaara developed a close bond with Naruto. Therefore, fans have reason to believe that it’s Gaara who is Jura’s counterpart in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

In conclusion, there are two factors that led to Boruto fans connecting Jura and Gaara. First, was the hairstyle. The 3/4 parting hairstyle is unique to Gaara, and Jura’s hairstyle bears a certain amount of resemblance. The second point is their target. Since Jura chose Naruto Uzumaki, it’s clear that Jura is a clone of someone close to Naruto.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.