Boruto Two Blue vortex chapter 6 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, January 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans were ecstatic to see Sasuke back in action as readers got a glimpse of Boruto’s training routine with the Uchiha clan member. Furthermore, the chapter also gives readers some insight into the protagonist’s power levels and compares it to Sasuke.

The previous chapter of the manga series also saw Boruto reunite with Sarada, a wholesome moment that the readers enjoyed. While the occasion was joyous, it certainly was short-lived, especially with the new villains announcing their plan. The God Tree villains have also announced their target as they prepare to consume these characters and reach their most evolved form.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 release times in all regions

Boruto as seen in the latest chapter of the manga (Image via Shueisha/Mashashi Kishimoto)

As stated earlier, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 is slated to release on January 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, for most readers residing in places outside of Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Therefore, the timing and the release dates will change accordingly.

The release times and the respective time zones for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday January 17 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday January 17 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday January 17 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday January 17 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday January 17 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 17 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday January 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday January 18

Where to read Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6?

A conversation that takes place between Sasuke and Boruto (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto)

The latest chapters of the manga series will be available on Viz Media’s official website. So far, all the chapters of the manga series are available to read for free. Usually, for longer-running manga series, the latest three chapters are free, and fans must avail of their paid services to access the entire catalog.

The manga is also available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application. All chapters on this platform are available for free. However, fans will have to pay for their subscription if they wish to revisit some of the older chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 introduces four new villans

The chapter began with a flashback of Boruto and Sasuke training after the former fled the village. It was here that Sasuke acknowledged Boruto’s skill. According to their conversation, Boruto seems to have picked on every technique Sasuke knows.

This proved that Boruto is one of the strongest and most versatile characters that we know of. The manga also gave fans insight into how Sasuke was sealed into the tree.

Eida being targeted by God Tree (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto)

The most important part was the introduction of four new villains. They identified themselves as the God Tree, and their goal was to devour Otsutsuki Boruto and Kawaki to achieve their most evolved form.

Each one picked their targets, including Sarada Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki, Konohamaru Sarutobi, and Eida. The Senrigan user was spying on them with her abilities, and she was caught off-guard when one of them confronted her and resolved to consume her.

Sarada and Boruto have an emotional reunion (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto)

The chapter also revealed that Amado knew his memories were being tampered with. The chapter ended with Boruto and Sarada having a bit of an emotional reunion in Konohagakure.

What to expect in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6?

Since the previous chapter had the antagonists pick out their targets, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 6, we could potentially have the antagonists confront and battle the targets. This could be one direction in which the plot could progress.

The manga could also continue to bring in Kawaki at this point. This would be quite interesting since we will get to witness both Kawaki and Boruto’s skill levels after three years of training.

