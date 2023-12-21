Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5: Boruto apologises to Sarada as the Shinju pick their targets

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5, fans finally witnessed Boruto and Sasuke's past and how Sasuke was turned into a Divine Tree. The manga series also made some huge revelations about the antagonist group - The Divine Trees.

The previous chapter saw Boruto following Code to his location. There he was confronted by the series' new antagonist group - The Divine Trees. During the fight, he learned the truth about the sentient Divine Trees and how they were created. Soon after, the manga revealed that Sasuke had turned into a Divine Tree, while Boruto had teamed up with Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5: Boruto masters all of Sasuke's techniques

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5, titled Target, opened with a flashback of Boruto and Sasuke during the timeskip. The flashback saw Sasuke reveal to Boruto that he had managed to teach him all of his techniques in one year. According to Sasuke, Boruto was a genius with a quick grasp of things and determination similar to Naruto Uzumaki. That is why he was willing to go against his memories and train Boruto. That said, Boruto needed to master the techniques.

Later, the manga saw Sasuke and Boruto fighting Code. Sasuke had just cut Code's eye and asked Boruto to run away. He was certain that they could not beat Code at that moment. Hence, Sasuke asked Boruto to master his techniques and protect Sarada. With that, Sasuke sacrificed himself and became a Divine Tree. Later, Boruto could be seen inheriting Sasuke's sword.

Moegi as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga then shifted its focus to the present. Konohamaru joined Shikadai, Inojin, and Chocho as they gazed at Moegi's Divine Tree. She seemingly got bit by a Claw Grime while protecting others. As the four Shinobi were planning to avenge Moegi, the manga switched its focus to the Shinju based on her, Matsuri, who could feel their despair.

According to the "leader" Divine Tree Jura, the Shinju, despite being the same entity, had different personalities and targets. As for him, his instinctual target was Naruto Uzumaki. When Matsuri tried to feel her instincts, she recognized Konohamaru as her target. As for Hidari, the Divine Tree based on Sasuke, he was confused about their existence, however, he identified Sarada Uchiha as her target.

Hidari as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

During this, it was revealed that Eida was keeping an eye on them using her Omnipotence. Just then, it was revealed that the Shinju could also use the same ability as the Shinju based on Bug spotted Eida and identified her as his target.

The manga then showed a conversation between Amado and Sumire. According to Amado's new memories, he needed Boruto's karma to resurrect his daughter. However, as per the physical proof in front of him, he needed Kawaki's karma. With that, he was certain that someone had manipulated his memories. However, he could not believe the same unless he had proof of it.

Sumire and Amado as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga also showed Sai and Shikamaru surveilling and eavesdropping on the entire conversation. This hinted at them starting to believe Sarada's claims.

Sumire later shared this story with Sarada, thinking of physical proof to help Amado believe in them. However, except for Sasuke, no person believed in their claims. Just then, Boruto appeared behind them, revealing how Sasuke believed in him while doubting his memories to protect him and Sarada. Sarada immediately hugged him, berating him for being late. Thus, he apologized to her.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5

Boruto and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 revealed the names of the Divine Trees, all while unveiling their targets. With that, fans can expect to see some huge battles in the future. The only target that seemed far-fetched was Naruto Uzumaki. However, considering how much Kawaki loved Naruto, he may likely take on Jura instead.