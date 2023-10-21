Boruto's aura in Two Blue Vortex proves the series needed Kishimoto all along

Boruto as a series has never had an easy time establishing itself on its own because of Naruto's shadow. However, the current events, which renamed the series Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, have taken the manga to a whole new level. The world has been turned upside down and Boruto's attitude and design seem to suggest a bleakier and more aggressive to him.

This is something that most fans of the series have praised and have given author Masashi Kishimoto a lot of credit for helping the manga pick up some team. The legendary mangaka returned to the series a couple of years ago and this helped the story greatly, as the recent time skip has improved the characters of Boruto, Sarada, and many more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto.

Boruto's character design and attitude were what the series needed

A very smart move by Masashi Kishimoto in the time skip of the series was making a lot more focus on Boruto as a protagonist and adding a darker, more menacing look and attitude towards his character. This is very important because if there was something that this series needed was distancing itself from what Naruto was and its main character was a very good way of doing that.

Naruto's son was always viewed as very spoiled and annoying during earlier portions of the sequel. However, as the series progressed, he became a bit more brooding and introspective, with Two Blue Vortex being the peak of that development. This has added a layer of attitude and personality that makes him quite different from Naruto, which is quite notorious considering how their personalities were so opposite in their respective time skips.

Beyond that, it is simply a very good character design that adds a lot of story to the protagonist, with people asking questions about what happened to him and how he ended up looking that way. This is pivotal because it shows that Kishimoto is trying to give this sequel a lot of personality and a somewhat bleaker feel than what happened in his original series, although Naruto also had its dark moments.

Boruto's personality

Another key element is how this has also added to the protagonist's potential role as the "Shadow Hokage", which is something that the fans have mentioned a lot over the years. There is this perception that he is going to become the series' vigilante of sorts, kind of like what Sasuke Uchiha has been in this sequel to help Naruto out.

This decision actually makes a lot of sense when considering that he has been Sasuke's student for certain portions of the series and this adds a lot to their relationship. It is pivotal because this gives the character a darker edge, which is something that was quite necessary for the aforementioned change in style in the time skip and has proven to be quite popular with the fans thus far.

This approach also connects to what has been Sarada Uchiha's development in the series so far. While is true that Sarada is probably bound to have a greater role moving forward, a lot of fans have theorized that she is going to end up becoming Hokage in the future, thus completing her admiration of Naruto. However, this is yet to be seen, although the idea of Sarada as Hokage and Boruto being the "Hokage in the shadows" seems like a very logical progression.

Final thoughts

Masashi Kishimoto has injected a lot of life into the series in recent months and the time skip has played a monumental role in that regard, which is reflected through the protagonist's appearance. This new approach to the character is a very good reflection of the comeback and improvement that the series has had in recent weeks.

