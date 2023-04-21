Boruto continues to face outrage over controversial covers with Sarada

Boruto chapter 80 has managed to create quite a stir among fans, featuring some significant developments such as Sumire and Sarada's immunity to Eida's powers, Sarada's awakening of her Mangekyō Sharingan and Boruto rejecting Momoshiki's influence and inheriting the will of fire.

Despite all of this, the manga has come under fire for its chapter 80 cover featuring Sarada. According to fans, Sarada's cover does not represent the role she plays in the chapter at all and is overtly s*xual for no reason. Furthermore, this is not the first instance of fans calling out Ikemoto for his cover designs featuring Sarada.

Boruto fans call Ikemoto sexist for his covers featuring Sarada

Tomo😤 @LorTomo2 New boruto cover, ikemoto was NOT cooking. New boruto cover, ikemoto was NOT cooking. https://t.co/8010qLwD06

Boruto chapter 80 cover has come under heavy criticism from fans for the way it depicts Sarada. She's shown on this cover striking a pose akin to that of a model wearing pink attire with glasses in her hands.

Fans are baffled as to why Ikemoto chose to depict her in such an inappropriate manner, focusing on her looks when the chapter was about Sarada unlocking her Mangekyō Sharingan of all things.

We also have to keep in mind that Sarada is only 12 years old on the above cover, making it all the more creepy. The gross s*xualization of a minor has been called out by many, with Ikemoto being at the center of the controversy yet again for the way he designs covers featuring Sarada.

❀ ◓ @uchihassasusaku Side by side of Sakura and Sarada’s covers! Kishimoto and Ikemoto definitely have different styles 🙂 Side by side of Sakura and Sarada’s covers! Kishimoto and Ikemoto definitely have different styles 🙂 https://t.co/dqvAmfPdaI

One Twitter user put the entire outrage into perspective by making a comparison between the covers drawn by Kishimoto featuring Sakura and the ones drawn by Ikemoto featuring Sarada.

In the tweet above, the difference is clearly visible with covers drawn by Kishimoto looking much more elegant and artsy. In comparison, Ikemoto's covers look like they're trying to overtly sexualize Sarada.

We can clearly see that this is not a one-off incident, and that fact alone is reason enough that fans should be disappointed with Ikemoto. There is no need for a minor to be depicted like that in the first place and it adds nothing to the story.

In chapter 80 of Boruto, Sarada featured in some pretty impactful scenes, even awakening her Mangekyō Sharingan. She played a crucial role in convincing Sasuke to help out Boruto and was also shown to be immune to Eida's powers.

Sarada plays quite an important role in the story, showcasing her emotions and her convictions even going as far as awakening a powerful dojutsu. This is what makes her manga cover designs all the more infuriating. Ikemoto needs to draw Sarada the way he draws Boruto, Kawaki, Code, Naruto, Amado, and other male characters in the series.

Fans on Twitter have called out Ikemoto yet again after the release of chapter 80, lambasting him for his inappropriate portrayal of Sarada, and also shedding some light on his past transgressions. The majority of the audience believes the recent cover was a miss and hopes that Ikemoto will fix his act in the future.

şųmįŕę ķąķęį şhįģąŕąķį @clsrep



I don't wanna sound rude but he can really do far better than whatever he's doing rn



We need Sumire Sarada Eida cover this one After watching how Ikemoto draws female characters in manga covers I really doubt, is it same Ikemoto who had drawn this masterpieceI don't wanna sound rude but he can really do far better than whatever he's doing rnWe need Sumire Sarada Eida cover this one After watching how Ikemoto draws female characters in manga covers I really doubt, is it same Ikemoto who had drawn this masterpiece 🔥I don't wanna sound rude but he can really do far better than whatever he's doing rn We need Sumire Sarada Eida cover this one 👇 https://t.co/zF3BThUVDQ

Saron SL @thorgie2 If this is Sarada now at 12 I can’t imagine what the heck ikemoto will have her where is the timeskip….

Just at least be a good design this out fit has to go this could have been a good cover If this is Sarada now at 12 I can’t imagine what the heck ikemoto will have her where is the timeskip….Just at least be a good design this out fit has to go this could have been a good cover https://t.co/n8MXsKMsCh

RedPotater @Red__JT This is an Insane cover. What the hell was Ikemoto thinking. This is an Insane cover. What the hell was Ikemoto thinking. https://t.co/dvQ3KDSyMh

Saron SL @thorgie2 I have a lot of things muted but I was able to see this…… cant lie this cover is just Ass it looks a little odd to me also the pose is……



this would look So much better With shorts or Kishimoto designs but ikemoto ruins Sarada consistently so what could be cool isn’t I have a lot of things muted but I was able to see this…… cant lie this cover is just Ass it looks a little odd to me also the pose is…… this would look So much better With shorts or Kishimoto designs but ikemoto ruins Sarada consistently so what could be cool isn’t https://t.co/ER9gpiKuSd

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate what the majority of fans are currently feeling, with many of them condemning Ikemoto, saying that he ruins Sarada whenever he decides to draw her. It will be interesting to see if all the criticism has any effect on the mangaka and his future designs.

Poll : 0 votes