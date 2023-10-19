Boruto turned everything Naruto fought for into a joke of epic propotions

Boruto as a sequel to Naruto has been heavily criticized over the years for several reasons. These reasons include the show's characters, the development of the world-building, and, particularly, the damage it does to the previous protagonist. Naruto is one of the greatest shonen protagonists of all time and there is an argument to be made that this sequel has hurt his legacy.

Fans believe that Naruto as a series stands on its own and will always be one of the biggest manga and series of all time. However, Boruto has definitely played a role in-universe to make the seventh Hokage a much more dubious figure. This could have been a major plot point that could have been addressed in the series but the way it played out has been disappointing, to say the least.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Naruto and Boruto.

Boruto has hurt Naruto's legacy and actions in the series' universe

The idea of Boruto as a sequel was already a bit controversial when the series started back in the mid-2010s because of the poor reception that Naruto's ending had. The final arc, especially with the Kaguya revelation, tarnished a lot of the goodwill that Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus had built until that point. This is why a sequel starring his protagonist's teenage son was viewed as a risky decision by some fans.

Overall, one of the biggest problems that this series has is how much damage it did to Naruto's legacy as a character. Kishimoto had built up him as a borderline messianic figure who was going to change the Shinobi system and create a better society for everybody. This was what he mentioned during his battles with Neji Hyuga, Pain, and Sasuke Uchiha across the original series.

However, once the sequel came around, most of the same problems in the Naruto universe remain and some new ones have appeared. He only managed to create a temporary peace of sorts and recent events of the manga have only grown to show that the seventh Hokage struggled massively to make a difference, which has hurt a lot of longtime fans.

Does this make Naruto a bad character?

Boruto could have potentially hurt Naruto's characterization (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There is an argument to be made that Naruto not fixing the Shinobi world during Boruto doesn't make him a bad character. There are lots of brilliant characters in fiction that have failed in their goals and have major flaws. However, there is also another argument about how this has hurt his characterization and legacy within the anime community.

After all, most fans of the sequel were fans of the original series and were emotionally attached to Naruto, not his son. So, the fans watched how he failed to achieve what he was set up to do which they believed hurt his character. These included breaking several promises he made along the way, and struggling to be a good family man, especially considering he knows what is like to not have a family.

This is a topic that could have been very interesting to analyze in the series but author Masashi Kishimoto didn't bother much. It would have been fascinating to deconstruct Naruto's character and see how his tenure as a Hokage wasn't perhaps what he dreamed of but he could still make a difference, which is a missed opportunity from the mangaka's part.

Final thoughts

Boruto has hurt Naruto's legacy (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Boruto has its own fair share of shortcomings and virtues but most people agree that Naruto has been affected by this sequel. This doesn't mean he is not one of the finest shonen protagonists of all time but it also means that this series has hurt his legacy as a Hokage.

