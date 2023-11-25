"I want to die quickly": Jujutsu Kaisen animator's tweet hinting at suicide causes widespread outrage against MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was all set to have a brilliant run, as it was one of the most anticipated sequel releases of the year. The fact that MAPPA was going to animate the Shibuya Incident arc had the entire anime and manga community’s attention. Unfortunately, at the moment, MAPPA is not making headlines for the reasons fans initially expected.

Known for producing hit anime series such as Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man, MAPPA is a household name for anime enthusiasts. However, recent claims and grievances expressed by working staff on social media suggest that the animators are afflicted by a toxic work atmosphere. They are frequently underpaid and overworked, which has resulted in many of them venting online, revealing the unhealthy working conditions regulated by the anime industry in general.

Animators at MAPPA have alleged that they spend hours working overnight, staying in the office for days. Recently, an animator named Kouske Kato, who played a huge role in the production of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, hinted at suffering from stressful situations in the workplace as well.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kato talked about dying, causing a massive uproar in the community. Many fans have since come forward with pleas urging MAPPA to treat their animators better.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator’s tweet worries the entire anime and manga community

MAPPA animators have gathered in huge numbers and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express the poor working conditions. Things had already gotten out of hand, with several admitting how upper-level executives at the corporation only cared about the end product and did little to improve working conditions. But a recent tweet from Kouske Kato left the entire community worried. The tweet suggested that the animator in question wanted to die by su*cide.

It’s quite clear that MAPPA is enforcing schedules that can’t be followed, and animators are having to work for prolonged hours without any breaks. Although Kouske Kato's tweet was on the internet for only 14 minutes, it has been shared on other platforms, such as Reddit, where fans have offered their opinions on the same.

Fans' perception of the animation studio's working conditions (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/JuJutsu Kaisen)

A few Jujutsu Kaisen fans are convinced that the animators are chained in a basement and being forced to work. While this statement is a clear exaggeration, it certainly highlights the inhumane working conditions that have been revealed by not just one animator but many others. Fans also believe that MAPPA needs to be investigated by the respective authorities.

Fans want Jujutsu Kaisen to go on a hiatus (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/JuJutsu Kaisen)

Furthermore, the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase was quite okay with the show going on a hiatus to give animators more time. It’s clear that a majority of the fanbase is quite perceptive of the animators’ working conditions and sympathizes with them as well.

Fans suggest boycotting MAPPA's shows (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/JuJutsu Kaisen)

One fan in particular even suggested boycotting MAPPA’s shows. However, this plan isn’t necessarily pragmatic since fans will continue to watch the series. This point was also highlighted by other members of the anime and manga community. At the moment, fans are trying their best to find ways to intervene in this situation.

After Kouske Kato's recent tweet and several other animators' tweets in the past, fans have banded together to protest against the animation studio. Fans hope that the show goes on a hiatus, allowing the animators to work in a more relaxed environment.

