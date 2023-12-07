One Piece chapter 1101 raw scans: Dragon and Kuma talk about Luffy, Bonney becomes "Nika" with her Devil Fruit

One Piece chapter 1101 is set to be released on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this chapter, and thanks to spoilers that leaked earlier this week, they have already had a sneak peek of what is to come. After a slight delay, the raw scans are also available, providing readers with a complete look at what could be the second-to-last installment of the year 2023.

The latest raw scans confirm that Kuma had encountered Luffy at least twice, before the latter embarked on his pirate journey. This revelation also sheds light on certain events that transpired later in the story. However, the highlight of the chapter is Bonney’s Devil Fruit, which has sparked speculation about its great potential, particularly when Awakened.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga.

One Piece chapter 1101 raw scans highlight Bonney’s Toshi Toshi no Mi Devil Fruit's Nika form

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1101 start with a flashback three years in the past, at Mt. Colubo, Goa Kingdom, East Blue. Here, Kuma observes a sixteen-year-old Luffy causing chaos to the environment as he hones his Devil Fruit abilities.

Kuma recalls a conversation with Dragon, where he mentioned seeing Luffy. Dragon, clearly irritated, retorted that Kuma might as well kill him if he plans to continue the discussion, admitting his vulnerability when it comes to his son. Kuma, realizing his error, vowed to forget what he had seen.

As Kuma's recollection concludes, he overhears Luffy planning on saving his Gum-Gum Axe technique for stronger adversaries and his determination to protect his crew from enemies who would try to take them away. At this moment, Kuma receives a call and must depart, but Luffy senses his presence for a brief moment, which sends shivers down his spine.

Next, Kuma, obeying the World Government's command, pursues a pirate ship that attacked a merchant vessel. His letter to Bonney continues in the background, where he describes the world as a beautiful place that cannot be captured in photos or picture books, and expresses his desire to see her bright smile as she experiences these wonders.

The One Piece chapter 1101 raw scans then cut to the Sorbet Kingdom, where Bonney eagerly awaits Kuma's letters. However, it is revealed that Alpha has been intercepting the letters. Meanwhile, Bonney has a secret of her own—she has been honing her Devil Fruit power behind Alpha's back, following Conney's instructions.

One Piece chapter 1101 raw scans then show Kuma at Vegapunk's lab, where Stussy reflects on their respective tragic fates, as Kuma will lose his individuality while she is a clone with consciousness. Vegapunk, however, tells her to stop, emphasizing that she is as human as anyone else.

Vegapunk then explains to Kuma that losing one's individuality would mean unhesitatingly following an order to kill a child, as not only his memories but also his empathy will be erased. Upon learning that he only has a year left of his consciousness, Kuma decides to send more letters to Bonney.

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1101 then depict a party thrown by Conney to celebrate Bonney's ninth birthday. However, after the party, Bonney breaks down in tears as she has not received a letter from Kuma.

As another six months pass, Kuma continues to assist the Revolutionary Army occasionally. Dragon chooses not to pursue him out of respect for his wishes.

In the final section of One Piece chapter 1101, Bonney, now fully recovered, is still not allowed to leave the church by Alpha. However, Conney, having discovered that Alpha is a government agent, arranges for Bonney to escape to the port and set sail to find her father.

As the ship departs and Alpha flies towards it, Bonney recalls Kuma telling her about Nika's rubbery body and limitless fighting capabilities. Using her Distorted Future technique, she grows a massive arm, quite similar to that of Luffy's, and completely knocks out Alpha.

