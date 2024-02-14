Crunchyroll Anime Awards enlists Rashmika Mandanna and others as presenters

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that they have enlisted new presenters for the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The new presenters include Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, musician Porter Robinson, Dallas Cowboys star player DeMarcus Lawrence, wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado, and others.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards has also scheduled several performances from musicians including YOASOBI, Shing02, hip hop band OMA, and DJ SPIN MASTER A-1. Additionally, for the first time, the Anime Awards will have its very own theme song, produced by prolific composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards announces Rashmika Mandanna and others as new presenters

Rashmika Mandanna is set to be a presenter at the Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that the renowned Indian actress and passionate anime enthusiast, Rashmika Mandanna, is set to be a special guest at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. She will present one of the awards at the annual ceremonial event.

Rashmika Mandanna said:

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be a part of the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo."

Indian Actor Rashmika Mandanna (Image via Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

She expressed that, as an anime enthusiast, the opportunity was a dream come true for her. Japanese animation has had a profound impact on her life, thus she was looking forward to celebrating and recognizing the incredible talent behind such remarkable creations.

With that, she confirmed her presence at the awards ceremony on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

In-Show Talent for the Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

Other than Rashmika Mandanna, Crunchyroll announced several other special guests as well. The new "In-Show" Talents include:

Chiaki Kuriyama - Japanese actress, singer, and model

DeMarcus Lawrence - American Football defensive end player for NFL team Dallas Cowboys

Joaquim Dos Santos - Portuguese-American Director who worked in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Labrinth - GRAMMY-Nominated English Songwriter, Producer, Recording Artist

Liza Soberano - Filipino Actress, Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Mercedes Varnado - Former WWE World Champion (as Sasha Banks), Actress, and Entrepreneur

Phil Lord & Chris Miller - Academy Award-winning duo behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

So Takei - Japanese TV Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Former Japanese Decathlon Champion

Pre-Show Talent for the Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

Other than that, Crunchyroll Anime Awards also announced some new "Pre-Show" Talents. They are as follows:

Emiru - American Cosplayer, Professional Streamer, Variety Player, and Co-Host of Steak & Eggs

Nava Rose - Social Media Personality and Fashion Creator

Porter Robinson - GRAMMY-Nominated American DJ and record producer

Vinnie Hacker - American Social Media Personality, Model, Pro-Gamer, and Actor

Also, for the first time, the Anime Awards is set to have its very own opening theme song produced by prolific composers Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins).

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto will produce the opening theme (Image via Crunchyroll)

The Anime Awards is also set to have several music performances. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo anime, Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 will be performing the anime’s opening song “battlecry,” exclusively for live stream viewers.

This will be followed by a unique musical performance brought together by a live orchestra in a symphony format. Additionally, Japanese pop duo YOASOBI will be performing ahead of their set at Coachella.

Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 will perform at Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll Anime Awards is planned to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The live ceremony will be hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. The livestream will be available to watch on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 PM JST.

Fans can watch the reruns starting from March 16th on the 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel on Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV The Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+.