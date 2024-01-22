Crunchyroll reveals Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- English dub cast and 4 others

Monday, January 22, 2024 saw Crunchyroll reveal the English dub casts for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, and three other Winter 2024 anime series. Several new music videos were also added to the streaming service alongside this news announcement, including videos for artists and songs from various Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 themes.

Some of these dubs, such as The Demon Prince of Momochi House and Banished From the Heroes’ Party season 2, have already premiered on Crunchyroll over this past weekend. Others, including Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2, and The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil will begin streaming sometime on Monday, January 24.

Crunchyroll adds 5 English dubs this past weekend, including Tsumichi -Moonlit Fantsasy- season 2

The latest

Expand Tweet

For Crunchyroll’s English dub of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2, Jerry Jewell is the voice director, with Susi Nixon producing. Heather Walker is in charge of adapting the dub, while Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Manual Aragon is the engineer. Nicholas Markgraf, Eric Wheeldon, Justin Green, and Sean Letourneau provide additional voices. The starring cast for the dub includes:

Dallas Reid as Makoto

Monica Rial as Tomoe

Kara Edwards as Mio

Kayla Parker as Lana

Kiba Walker as Eto

Ben Balmaceda as Shiki

Dylan Mobley as Agares

Kristen McGuire as Akina

Natalie Van Sistine as Aqua

Tia Ballard as Eris

Sarah Wiedenheft as Emma

Brad Hawkins as Liddy

Aaron Campbell as Lime

Jarrod Greene as Mondo

For the English dub of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Jeremy Inman is the voice director with Samantha Herek producing. Madeleine Morris is in charge of adapting the dub, with Gino Palencia as the mixer and Zachary Davis as the engineer. The series stars Matt Shipman as Tsubasa, Mikaela Krantz as Minami, and Travis Mullenix as Matsuo. Alex Hom, Jason Crawford Jordan, and Preston Isham provide additional voices.

For Crunchyroll’s English dub of The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil, Jonathan Rigg serves as voice director with Samantha Herek once again producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the dub, with Rickey Watkins as mixer and Jameson Outlaw as engineer. The cast includes Brandon Acosta as Akutsu, Lindsay Sheppard as Lily, Kyle Igneczi as Hirota, Tristan Bonner as Tanigawa, and Marcus D. Stimac as Teacher.

Expand Tweet

The Demon Prince of Momochi House’s dub lists Rigg as the voice director and Herek as producing once again. Ben Phillips is in charge of adapting the dub, with William Dewell as the mixer and Outlaw once again the engineer. Cast includes Bryn Apprill as Himari Momochi, Cody Savoie as Aoi, Aarom Dismuke as Yukari, Van Barr Jr. as Ise, Jim Foronda as Kumonyudo, and Kimmie Britt, Kelsey Cruz, Kristian Eros, and Morgan Larabee as Lesser Yokai.

Finally, Crunchyroll’s English dub of Banished From the Heroes’ Party season 2 sees Sara Ragsdale as voice director, with Zach Bolton producing. Eliza Harris is in charge of adapting the dub, while Matt Grounds is the mixer and David Cruit is the engineer. The cast for the series includes:

Dani Chambers as Rit

Aaron Campbell as Red

Macy Anne Johnson as Lavender

Dusty Feeney as Esta

Ian Sinclair as Mogrim

Tia Ballard as Ruti

Jad as Tisse

Kent Williams as Ljubo

Alexis Tipton as Yarandrala

Eric Vale as Godwin

Comona Lewin as Van

Wendy Powell as Mistrom

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.