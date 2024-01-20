The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 is set to premiere on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12AM JST. Following the introduction of Kasha in the previous episode, it seems that the series is finally introducing its main antagonist and setting up its overarching plot.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 and more.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 set to reveal more info on Kasha, Nue’s nemesis

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12AM JST on Saturday, January 27, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Episode 3 recap

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 3 began with Himari starting her first day at her new school. She discovered that her teacher was the man she ran into the other day after being kicked out of Momochi house, Takamura Nachi. After school, her classmates Hana Iizuka, Aika Torii, Rui Madarame, and Tadashi Senoo come over. The girls apologized for imposing, while Senoo was excited to see the real-life haunted Momochi House.

Yukari, Ise, and Aoi then appeared, pretending to be Himari’s sisters Yukariko, Iseko, and Aoiko. Thankfully, Himari’s friends fell for the act. The three then pulled Himari aside, revealing that one of her friends is actually dead. They also shared they can’t interfere, meaning Himari needs to find out which one is dead and get them to leave. However, if she guesses wrong, the spirit could go berserk and attack her and the other living friends.

Himari then found Hana unconscious in the bathroom, seemingly the work of a red-haired man on the roof of the house. Yukari claimed she no longer has a soul, but that she isn’t the ghost. It was revealed that Torii was the ghost, being manipulated by Kasha, the red-haired man. Himari was able to free Torii from Kasha’s grasp, causing him to retreat. The episode ended with Hana and the others leaving as Himari’s friends, and Hana revealing she saw through the disguises.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Kasha’s introduction in the previous episode suggests that The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 will see Aoi, Yukari, and Ise reveal more information on Kasha. This is especially likely since Kasha referred to Nue (Aoi’s transformed state) as a friend, and promised that there would indeed be a next time they meet.

However, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 4 will likely see the absolute minimal information revealed possible. This will likely be to the effect of setting up a much bigger and more revealing battle later on in the season, likely towards the final episodes.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.