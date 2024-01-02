The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 is set to premiere on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. With the series being one of the most highly anticipated anime of the Winter 2024 season, fans are desperate to learn anything and everything they can about the installment’s events.

Unfortunately for them, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for the episode right now. What they do have, however, is a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 set to introduce series’ core characters, overarching plot

Release date and time, where to watch

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:00 am JST on Friday, January 5, 2024. Many international fans will see the installment arrive on Thursday morning locally. The exact time of its arrival varies by region.

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it airs in Japan.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00 am, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 am, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Central European Time 4:00 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am, Friday, January 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Friday, January 5, 2024

Series synopsis

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 will begin the story of the series, which focuses on protagonist and orphan Momochi Himari. On her 16th birthday, Himari unexpectedly receives her family’s old estate as an inheritance. Despite warnings from others that the house is haunted, she decides to move in as she has nowhere else to go.

Upon arriving, Himari discovers that the house is illegally occupied by three handsome young men. Aoi, Yukari, and Ise. The trio immediately warns Himari that she should leave as soon as possible, sharing stories of ghosts and curses in the house to convince her. However, she doesn’t give up as she doubts the legitimacy of these tall tales.

Eventually, and much to Himari’s surprise, she learns that the rumors are all true, with the home being on the border between the human and spirit worlds. Himari also learns that it is her destiny to be the guardian between the two worlds. Unfortunately, this role has already been taken by Aoi, who has been living in the house for quite some time.

What to expect (speculative)

Unsurprisingly, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 is expected to open with the introduction of Himari. A majority of the episode will likely focus on Himari, with the introductions of Aoi, Yukari, and Ise coming in the final minutes of the installment.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 1 is also expected to set up additional aspects of the series’ future beyond what’s necessary. This could be something as simple as an anime-original scene or as complex and layered as additional dialogue or background objects that manga readers will understand the significance of.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.