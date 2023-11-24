Honkai Star Rail Luofu Myths Haunted House: Complete quest guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has presented A Foxian Tale of the Haunted Mission series, which engages players in a ghost-hunting adventure. To progress through the gameplay loop, Trailblazers will have to investigate the paranormal activities reported by various NPCs in the Xianzhou Luofu faction. The Luofu Myths Haunted House also kicks off as one of the ghost-hunting assignments, which is filled with mysteries and puzzles to uncover.

When Renault reports about the anomaly taking place in his new abode, Trailblazers will be tasked with investigating the place. In the process, players will also retrieve the house deeds from a password-protected safe before fending off the Heliobi responsible for the anomaly.

This article presents the complete walkthrough for the Luofu Myths Haunted House quest in Honkai Star Rail.

How to complete the Honkai Star Rail Luofu Myths Haunted House

Pick up the Haunted House Investigation Assignments from the Ghostly Grove app (Image via HoYoverse)

To initiate the Luofu Myths Haunted House in Honkai Star Rail, pick up the associated investigation assignment from the Ghostly Grove app available in A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event menu. Now, follow the next steps to continue with the quest:

Head to the marker at the Alchemy Commission to meet Renault. The NPC will brief you about the paranormal situation.

Interact with Guinaifen to enter the haunted house. You will encounter the Wraith Wardens and Illumination Dragonfish, so prepare a team accordingly to fight them.

Upon entering the location, investigate the old billboard on the wall located near the entrance. Regardless of the options you pick, it will drop the Unusually Colored Lodestone item.

Continue further through the path to interact with the safe, sitting beside Sushang and Guinaifen. Use the Lodestone to obtain the Courtyard Gate Key.

Collect the Shattered Cloud Knight Devastator Glaive before entering the next room (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, interact with the boxes on the opposite corner of the room to secure the Shattered Cloud Knight Devastator Glaive.

Head to the next room and interact with the box beside the shelves to obtain the key for the second locked door.

In the same room, investigate the other boxes to get the Old Bell and Square Rice Ball before proceeding through the locked doors.

You can use the Old Bell on the pile of boxes in the next room to lure out the Critter.

Offer the rice ball to the entity, and it will leave handprints on the wall next to it. Investigate the marks to obtain the Discarded Letter Sheets.

How to open the safe and take out the deed in Honkai Star Rail

Open the safe to take out the deed (Image via HoYoverse)

In the middle of the room, you will find the password-protected safe. Here’s how you can take out the haunted house deed in Honkai Star Rail:

Head to the first room and use the Discarded Letter Sheets on the engraved stone to get Rubbings on Paper containing the clue for the password.

Upon investigating the clue, you should be able to figure out that the password is the numerical pattern for the letter T.

Insert “1328” on the number pad as it creates a pattern of the alphabet to successfully retrieve the deed.

You will encounter a Tired Heliobus after opening the safe. Defeat the enemies and interact with Renault to conclude the Luofu Myths Haunted House quest.

