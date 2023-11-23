Honkai Star Rail: How to open the safe and take out the deed 

As a live-service title, Honkai Star Rail offers a bunch of events to engage the community throughout major updates. Likewise, the latest patch has introduced a ghost-hunting-themed mission that features an array of puzzles and mysteries to uncover. As a part of the spooky adventure, players will have to explore a haunted house. This is where they will come across a password-protected safe containing a deed for Renault, one of the NPCs of Xianzhou Luofu.

Opening the chest can be a bit of a challenge unless Trailblazers figure out the right combination to the puzzle. Hence, this article reveals the password required to take out the deed from the haunted house safe in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get to the deed safe in Honkai Star Rail

The deed safe is located in the final room of the haunted house (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to the deed safe in Honkai Star Rail, you must follow the request from Renault complaining about the paranormal activity in his house. Talk to the NPC before investigating the anomaly with Guinaiden and Sushang under the "A Foxian Tale of the Haunted" Mission series.

During the investigation, you will encounter an "Unusually Colored Lodestone" and a "Shattered Cloud Knight Devastator Glaive." These are essential in obtaining the Courtyard Gate Key. Use the key to unlock doors while acquiring various clues throughout the haunted house.

The story behind the paranormal activity will unfold as you explore deeper into the abode. You should be able to locate the safe on top of a table in the middle of the final room.

How to decode the safe password to take out the deed in Honkai Star Rail

The password to open the deed safe (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking the safe’s password in Honkai Star Rail is quite easier than it appears to be, as long as you decode the right numeric combination for the puzzle. Fortunately, the game provides sufficient clues to do so, which can be obtained from the first room in the haunted house.

On close inspection, you should be able to figure out that the password correlates with the letter T. The hint will further lay out the numerical values for the M, N, and V alphabets as follows:

M is 71839

N is 7193

V is 183

The number simply denotes the pattern of the letters on the keypad. Hence, the correct password for the locked safe is "1328,” as it creates the shape of T on the number pad.

It is worth noting that one of your haunted house companions, Sushang, will reveal the correct sequence if you fail to insert the correct password after a few tries. That said, a battle with a Heliobi awaits after you unlock the safe to take out the deed.

