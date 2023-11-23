Honkai Star Rail: How to retrieve all 16 dispersed heliobi in Fyxestroll Garden

The latest Honkai Star Rail update has introduced the new Fyxestroll Garden area in the Xianzhou Luofu, which ushers in A Foxian Tale of the Haunted mission. The ghost-hunting occasion has laid out a bunch of objectives, and retrieving 16 dispersed heliobi is one of them. By doing so, players will be able to unlock various treasure chests while progressing through the event.

That said, finding all the floating spirits is quite a difficult task, especially when Trailblazers have to seek each of them using a floating Exorcist Cycrane. Hence, in this guide, we have presented the optimal route to collect all 16 dispersed heliobi in Honkai Star Rail.

How to retrieve all 16 dispersed heliobi in Honkai Star Rail

Heliobis are marked as purple flmaes in Fyxestroll Garden (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of 24 dispersed heliobi can be retrieved after completing the third part of A Foxian Tale of the Haunted mission in Honkai Star Rail. Fortunately, the Garden Patrol objectives require you to collect only 16 of them.

Therefore, the following section charts out the location of all the dispersed spirits from the Foxsomn Tomb Roost and Verdant Terrace Roost. Follow the map to interact with each of them to progress through the event.

All dispersed heliobi in Foxsomn Tomb Roost

Location of all Foxsomn Tomb Roost heliobis (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Fly towards the enemies and wait for them to look away before interacting with the heliobi.

: Fly towards the enemies and wait for them to look away before interacting with the heliobi. Location 2 : Head to the large tree branch near the marked location on the map.

: Head to the large tree branch near the marked location on the map. Location 3 : Fly towards the roof of the entrance to retrieve the heliobi floating at the top of the structure.

: Fly towards the roof of the entrance to retrieve the heliobi floating at the top of the structure. Location 4 : Continue moving towards the east of the map and interact with the spirit above the building.

: Continue moving towards the east of the map and interact with the spirit above the building. Location 5 : Locate the boulders above the Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow to detect the heliobi.

: Locate the boulders above the Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow to detect the heliobi. Location 6 : Head south and follow the staircase to retrieve the sixth spirit.

: Head south and follow the staircase to retrieve the sixth spirit. Location 7 : Follow the path and turn right for the next heliobi.

: Follow the path and turn right for the next heliobi. Location 8: The final heliobi in the Foxsomn Tomb Roost should be located ahead of the seventh one.

All dispersed heliobi in Verdant Terrace Roost

Location of all Verdant Terrace Roost heliobi (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Begin with the heliobi on the roof of the building near the Exorcist Cycrane.

: Begin with the heliobi on the roof of the building near the Exorcist Cycrane. Location 2 : Head north-east towards the stairs and retrieve the spirit floating on top of the water body.

: Head north-east towards the stairs and retrieve the spirit floating on top of the water body. Location 3 : Continue flying towards the suppression tower to detect the next spirit.

: Continue flying towards the suppression tower to detect the next spirit. Location 4 : The fourth heliobi should be located to the north of the suppression tower.

: The fourth heliobi should be located to the north of the suppression tower. Location 5 : Head to the floating bridge to capture the fifth spirit floating at the top of it.

: Head to the floating bridge to capture the fifth spirit floating at the top of it. Location 6 : The sixth heliobi should be hovering over the bunch of lily pads beside the suppressing tower.

: The sixth heliobi should be hovering over the bunch of lily pads beside the suppressing tower. Location 7 : Retrieve the seventh one from the east of the suppression tower.

: Retrieve the seventh one from the east of the suppression tower. Location 8: The final heliobi is located near the Wraith Wardens NPC.

