Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse. This turn-based battler features a live-service-themed content update system. Each major version update offers a main, focused event. The upcoming version 1.6 of the game is no different and could receive the “Exotic Pets Expropriation” in-game event, according to a recent rumor. The leak has detailed UI and plot elements, and event mechanics.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt. Furthermore, item names and terminologies are likely inaccurate owing to the use of translation tools.

The Exotic Pets Expropriation event may be heading to Honkai Star Rail in version 1.6

As suggested in the Reddit post above, the major event for version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail is known as the “Exotic Pets Expropriation.” It is reportedly set to launch as soon as version 1.6 goes live, featuring Ruan Mei, Asta, and Screwllum of the Genius Society.

The event will supposedly follow the Trailblazer as they are enlisted by Asta to investigate the “Confinement Zone” that holds Ruan Mei’s unique “creations.” Players will have to interact with these strange creatures using the “Life Baking Box” and “Nanny Robot” provided to them by Screwllum.

Players will apparently have to generate unique exotic “pets” by various combinations and matching techniques. Completing additional objectives, such as the Adventure Missions, can result in the formation of more desirable and rarer mutant creations.

The event rewards reportedly include items such as Stellar Jade, EXP/Ascension materials, and more.

Honkai Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, for the PC, Android, and iOS platforms worldwide. The game has since garnered immense popularity, regularly hitting the top revenue charts. A PlayStation 5 version of the game was released during the launch of version 1.4.

