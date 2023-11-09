Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Stellar Jades calculation: Get 80+ pulls for free

Honkai Star Rail's 1.5 update will return with the usual 21-day duration for each phase, and players will get more than just a filler patch. HoYoverse has confirmed new characters, events, and a location for the update, keeping everyone busy before the story introduces a different planet to explore. There are a lot of Stellar Jades to acquire in 42 days.

This article will guide you through every upcoming activity and the number of Stellar Jades that can be acquired from them. Note that you will need to be quite active throughout the update, as finishing daily missions, endgame activities, and events is among the primary objectives for acquiring Stellar Jades.

F2P Stellar Jade calculation in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The following list features activities that are available throughout the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update, including a few core game activities, new additions to the endgame modes, and limited events. Note that the calculations might vary slightly with the final release, as the number of Stellar Jades from events is never fixed.

Daily missions for a total of 42 days will drop 2520 Stellar Jades.

Embers Exchange shop will unlock 5 Special Star Rail Passes and 5 Star Rail Passes on December 1.

Character trials for Huohuo, Argenti, and Silver Wolf will drop 60 Stellar Jades.

Six resets with maximum score in Simulated Universe can grant 1170 Stellar Jades, alongside 6 Star Rail Passes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 maintenance compensation will have 600 Stellar Jades waiting for you in the email since day 1.

The version 1.6 livestream redemption codes will grant 300 Stellar Jades with nine days remaining in the update.

HoYolab check-in will grant 80 Stellar Jades throughout the month.

Foxian Tale of the Haunted limited event is expected to drop around 1200 Stellar Jades.

The Boulder Town Superleague limited event will drop 500 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Shadows limited event will drop an additional 500 Stellar Jades.

Gift of Odyssey log-in event will grant you 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

The new location in Honkai Star Rail 1.5, Argenti's companion mission, and Trailblaze mission are expected to collectively grant 600 Stellar Jades.

Clearing the new Simulated World tier 8 for the first time will drop 480 Stellar Jades across all four difficulties.

Hence, players are looking at a total of 9810 Stellar Jades, 15 Special Star Rail Passes, and 10 standard Star Rail Passes.

Memory of Chaos has been excluded from the list above, as clearing each stage with 3-star isn't possible for most players. However, for the reader's convenience, here is a list of Jades, including Memory of Chaos, Battle Pass, and Monthly Pass:

Memory of Chaos drops 1800 Stellar Jades with full stars across three resets.

Monthly Pass drops 3450 Stellar Jades for a month.

Battle Pass drops 680 Stellar Jades and 4 Special Passes.

Hence, accumulating more than 80 pulls just by being an F2P player is possible, provided you log in and complete Honkai Star Rail activities as well as event objectives regularly.