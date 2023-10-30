Best Topaz and Numby teams for Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz and Numby have officially joined the playable roster in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 as a 5-star Fire unit, introducing quite a variety of team compositions. Their setups are exceptionally useful in the Simulated Universe as their ability to unload single-target follow-up attacks can benefit from a few different Path choices and their Blessings.

Originally a follower of the Hunt Path, Topaz relies on her pet trotter, Numby, to deal most of her damage. In fact, the creature's follow-up is further enhanced when she uses her Ultimate and can appear frequently in the battle whenever an ally hits a marked target.

Although her mechanics can be a bit tricky to utilize during combat, you have access to a few different setups that lubricate her gameplay. Further details regarding her best teams in the Simulated Universe have been presented in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best Topaz and Numby teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe?

As of writing, the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail has seven different Worlds, each containing a specific set of enemies. Moreover, some of them do not share Weaknesses with the Fire element, which will restrict Topaz’s combat potential. Despite that, the following teams should be able to clear all the stages of the simulated domain.

Topaz + Himeko + Asta + Luocha

Image showing a mono-Fire team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz has enabled the use of a mono-Fire team in Honkai Star Rail, and it can quite easily clear every Simulated Universe World where enemies are weak against the element. Even against opponents without Fire toughness, Himeko and Topaz can easily utilize the Blessings from the Elation Path to amplify their follow-up attacks.

Apart from this, Asta also serves as the buffer for this team, boosting the ATK and SPD of all allies. Unfortunately, the element does not have a healer or tank to begin with, so Luocha is the best option to sustain the squad.

Topaz + Asta + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

Characters from a hypercarry Topaz team (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, this Honkai Star Rail team allows Topaz to play out as a hypercarry DPS. Both Asta and Silver Wolf serve as her dedicated supports, as they can push her damage potential to the limit.

Here, Silver Wolf, in particular, is used to inflict Fire Weakness on enemies while reducing their defense. Paired with Fu Xuan’s strong damage mitigation, the entire setup is loaded with both offensive and defensive strength.

Topaz + Clara + Lynx + Silver Wolf

Topaz and Clara shares great synergy on the battlefield (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great Topaz team for the Simulated Universe employs Clara, as she can constantly launch counterattacks, which allows Numby to take turns frequently. The latter also serves as a tank that can sustain her throughout the fight.

While Silver Wolf serves as the debuffer for this team, Lynx ensures that allies are healed up during combat.