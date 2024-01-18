One Piece chapter 1104: Egghead's Buster Call begins as Luffy disappears and the Straw Hats fight Saturn

One Piece chapter 1104’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, bringing with them the exciting continuation of the Egghead arc’s climax. Despite their lack of certification from Shueisha, these translations have historically proven to be just as serviceable as, if not preferable, to the official dialogue.

Likewise, fans are excitedly reading and discussing One Piece chapter 1104, praising how high the stakes are raised with the appearance of Bartholomew Kuma. By the issue’s end, the fate of Egghead Island is decided as a result of his interference, forcing the mysteriously absent Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to escape while they can.

One Piece chapter 1104 sees Kuma finally get his revenge on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn

One Piece chapter 1104: A life’s worth of payback

The tyrant gets his revenge on Saturn to kick off One Piece chapter 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1104 began immediately where the previous issue ended, showing Bartholomew Kuma preparing to punch Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. As he did so, scenes from his life which were previously shown, including the death of his mother, meeting Saint Saturn for the first time, meeting Ginny and her death, and meeting Jewelry Bonney for the first time.

The scene then shifted back to reality, where a still 12-year-old Bonney was sobbing over her father’s return. Saint Saturn then asks Dr. Vegapunk ask how Kuma can still be alive since he activated the self-destruct mechanism shortly after he was recovered by the Revolutionary Army. Dr. Vegapunk is shown to be in disbelief as an angry Kuma punches Saturn with a seemingly Haki-coated fist.

Saturn is sent flying across Egghead, colliding into some buildings which then fall on top of and damage him even more. The Marines on the island are in disbelief of this act from Kuma, calling it unprecedented. One Piece chapter 1104 then sees Kuma take a knee as Sanji, Franky, and Vegapunk Atlas (who can all now move again) rush to Bonney’s side, telling her to escape.

Dr. Vegapunk, meanwhile, remains silent and still as he ponders how Kuma is able to move. He admits that he didn’t turn Kuma into a bomb with a traditional self-destruct mechanism, but instead used a different kind of fail-safe. This version should have shut down his body completely, making him lack consciousness and the ability to move as a result.

One Piece chapter 1104 sees Dr. Vegapunk further claim that even with Bonney here, he shouldn’t have been able to reach them. He then questions if the rumor about the Buccaneers having a special characteristic beyond their tough bodies is true. He begins discussing how the Buccaneers once did or were something, but this thought isn’t completed for fans to see.

Admiral Kizaru then wakes up, asking if it’s over. Sentomaru is shown to be happy about Kuma’s arrival, while the Marines question where Luffy has gone. Apparently he has seemingly disappeared without a trace. Bonney, meanwhile, hugs and is picked up by her father, thanking him for everything and sharing how she saw his memories.

One Piece chapter 1104: A new level of power

Dr. Vegapunk didn't quite follow orders when it came to Kuma, as One Piece chapter 1104 reveals (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Kuma is silent and doesn’t respond as One Piece chapter 1104 shows Saint Saturn standing back up, missing an arm and a horn while demanding an explanation. Dr. Vegapunk admits that this is technically his fault, but says the power of love is truly to blame. Saturn comments on how short-sighted he was, adding that Dr. Vegapunk and co have outlived their usefulness.

As he says this, his left horn and his right arm begin regenerating, seemingly thanks to the black clouds which are swirling around him. Saturn then tries to stab Kuma and Bonney with one of his legs, but Sanji deflects the attack. Franky then prepares to fire a Radical Beam at Saturn, while Kizaru comments on how much the crew has grown since Sabaody Archipelago.

One Piece chapter 11094 sees Kuma remain motionless as all this happens, with Kizaru meanwhile appearing behind and attacking Franky. Saturn, meanwhile, heals the wound which Franky’s Radical Beam did indeed give him. Bonney tells Dr. Vegapunk that Kuma can’t move, prompting Atlas to carry him back to the Labo-Phase.

Kizaru is seemingly questioning his loyalties in One Piece chapter 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

Kizaru says the situation has gotten too messy, and suggests wrapping things up to Saturn. Dr. Vegapunk comments on how sad a man Kizaru is, asking him if he has a heart. Intriguingly, he responds with a seemingly sad expression, claiming he should’ve brought darker sunglasses since he’s going to embarrass himself if he goes any further.

One Piece chapter 1104 then shows the Marine ships surrounding Egghead Island, as Saint Saturn orders the Buster Call to begin on Egghead Island. The chapter then ends with Saturn claiming Egghead Island has been completely infested by a traitor who studied the world’s taboo, a survivor of a race that should be extinct, and a pirate who has awakened the power of an ancient God.

One Piece chapter 1104: In summation

Overall, the latest installment in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series is an incredibly exciting one, which definitively begins the Egghead arc’s climax. While it remains to be seen how long exactly fans have left until the arc ends, it’s safe to say that the stakes will certainly be raised in the coming issues of the series.

One Piece chapter 1104 also sets up some intriguing plotlines, especially with the disappearance of Luffy and the tease of Dr. Vegapunk’s knowledge of the Buccaneers. While fans are unlikely to get an answer to either in the coming weeks, both questions should be answered by the time the arc officially begins.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.