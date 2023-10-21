While author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga One Piece is unfortunately on break this week, fans are nevertheless excitingly discussing the state of the series. This is somewhat unsurprising when considering that the latest official release for the series began its God Valley flashback, which just so happens to be set in the same year as the God Valley Incident.

Before the long-awaited One Piece flashback began, however, fans got a mini flashback detailing the origins of the fan-favorite character and ex-Shichibukai, Bartholomew Kuma. Within, Kuma's origins from birth were revealed, showcasing his parents and his family quickly being forced into slavery for the Celestial Dragons.

This came from the fact that Kuma and his father were both members of the ancient Buccaneer race, which allegedly has the blood of Giants within them. With this being the first time the race has been mentioned in the series, fans are now theorizing what role they could possibly have to play, finding two significant answers to that question.

One Piece's Buccaneer race could explain who built the Noah and why the World Government started Gigantification experiments

The Buccaneers and the Noah

Expand Tweet

In One Piece, the Noah is a massive ship that was built out of a promise from Joy Boy to the mermaid princess of his era. The ship was meant to be untouched until it was time to fulfill this promise, but it ended up getting destroyed by Monkey D. Luffy and Hody Jones during their fight on Fishman Island.

However, who exactly built the ship has always been a mystery. One name alone, the Buccaneers, could be responsible for building the massive ship. There's also the fact that it's said that the Buccaneer race once committed a grave sin against the people of the world. This sin was most likely in collaboration with Joy Boy to build the ship which was the physical symbol of his promise.

One Piece fans have also keenly pointed out that this could mean that, like the Lunarians, the Buccaneers also knew who Joy Boy was. They may have even known Joy Boy as Nika, especially with how central the Warrior of Liberation seems to be to their culture.

With theories on the connection between the Lunarians and the Buccaneers already being popularized, it would make sense for yet another parallel to exist between them.

Kuma kickstarts Gigantification experiments

Expand Tweet

With the revelation that the Buccaneers have the blood of the Giants within them, it seems that there may have been an ulterior motive for making Kuma and his father Celestial Dragon slaves. Furthermore, it explains why they were captured immediately after samples of the young Kuma's blood were taken and leaked to World Government officials.

While Trafalgar Law once said that Gigantification experiments have taken place for centuries of in-series time, fans saw what seemed to be major progress during the Punk Hazard arc. One Piece fans are now speculating that Kuma and his blood are responsible for the apparent significant progress that the World Government made in their experiments in recent years.

This could also explain why the World Government decided to make Kuma a slave once he outlived his use as a Pacifista rather than simply getting rid of him. If he is still somewhat organic, then his DNA and Giant blood could be used to further carry out the Gigantification research that the World Government has conducted for centuries.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.