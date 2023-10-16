One Piece episode 1080: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1080 is set to be released on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. As the victory celebrations begin in Wano, fans are excited to learn where the anime will take them next, as well as what Admiral Ryokugyu has come to the land of samurai for.

Fans aren’t yet sure exactly what One Piece episode 1080 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for it. However, they do have a confirmed release date and time for the installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1080.

One Piece episode 1080 set to debut Admiral Rokugyu several years after silhouetted introduction

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1080 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, October 22, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window.

International audiences can stream One Piece episode 1080 on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it starts airing in Japan.

One Piece episode 1080 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, October 21

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, October 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, October 22

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, October 22

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, October 22

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, October 22

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, October 22

Episode 1079 recap

One Piece episode 1079 began by showcasing the Gorosei’s reaction to the events at Wano. They lamented the appearance of Nika and the defeat of two Yonko. They then asked CP0 to at least capture Nico Robin since they can’t send an army until the country opens its borders.

One week later, the new Shogun Momonosuke declared to Wano that a new festival would be held soon. Focus was then given to how the nation was changing, with kids being taught its true history and food/water being plentifully available.

Luffy and Zoro regained consciousness midway through the episode, eating and drinking a massive amount. Momonosuke told them that since they were awake, he would throw a new festival in their honor.

While the crew, Yamato, Carrot, Momonosuke, and Hiyori took baths together, Kid and Law discussed the need to be on guard in case new enemies were on the way with news of Kaido and Big Mom’s defeat.

The episode ended by revealing that Admiral Ryokugyu was approaching Wano despite Fleet Admiral Akainu instructing otherwise.

What to expect (speculative)

With a new threat on the way, One Piece episode 1080 will likely open up by showing Ryokugyu making landfall on the island and detailing what his first moves there will be. Likewise, Luffy and co will be blissfully unaware, considering that a new festival is set to begin as Ryokugyu arrives. This may result in the Admiral making a sneak attack on the Flower Capital if no one intercepts him prior.

One Piece episode 1080 will also likely see Luffy meet up with Kid and Law, discussing their victory and what’s next for their alliance. Unfortunately, the trio are expected to go their separate ways following Wano, with the upcoming episode set to confirm this once they can link up and discuss their future(s).

