Crunchyroll announces Attack on Titan finale English dub release date

Hajime Isayama's magnum opus Attack on Titan finale dropped last month, ending the 10-year-long journey of Eren Yeager. It was released on Crunchyroll on November 4, 2023, and crashed its servers yet again, demonstrating just how much of an impact the series had on anime fans.

Although the finale of Attack on Titan is now officially behind us, fans can look forward to seeing Eren once again in January next year. Much to the surprise and delight of the fanbase, Crunchyroll recently announced the release of the Attack on Titan finale in English dub on January 7, 2024.

Attack on Titan finale to return to screens once again with Crunchyroll announcing English dub

Expand Tweet

On December 8, 2023, the popular streaming platform Crunchyroll announced the release date of the English dub of Attack on Titan finale. According to their announcement, the dubbed version of the finale is set to premiere on the platform on January 7, 2024, at 9 pm Pacific Time. They also announced the English dub voice cast for the premiere, which includes:

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Yeager

Jessie James Grelle as Armin Artlert

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirstein

Jessica Calvello as Hanji Zoe

Matthew Mercer as Levi Ackerman

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Lauren Landa as Annie Leonhart

Clifford Chapin as Connie Springer

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger

Fans of the anime will get to see the epic conclusion to Hajime Isayama's groundbreaking series once more, except this time it'll be in multiple languages. According to Crunchyroll, Attack on Titan finale is set to feature dubs in Spanish, German, and Portuguese alongside the English dub.

Furthermore, it will premiere in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Southeast Asia.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Adult Swim Broadcast's Toonami programming has also announced that it will be airing the Attack on Titan finale on January 6, 2024, at 12:00 am EST. This news came as a major surprise to fans, who are now looking forward to watching the final installment of the series on their favorite TV programming.

The finale of Attack on Titan was certainly an emotional rollercoaster for many. Not only did fans see Eren Yeager's long journey come to an end, but also the aftermath of his devastating war on the world and how it affected the rest of the characters as they tried to rebuild their lives after coming to terms with everything they had lost along the way.

Attack on Titan's finale perfectly wrapped up the story, providing fitting conclusions for each of the characters. After waving a tearful goodbye to the series and the characters they have gotten attached to over the years, fans now have the opportunity to witness the conclusion of the epic saga once again on January 7, 2024.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.