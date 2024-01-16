Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable! episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3 is planned to be released on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated channels in Japan. However, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for streaming on January 22, in most countries.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! explored the growing relationship between Shiki and Minami, as the duo went to the Winter Festivals together. Additionally, the episode introduced Shiki's grandmother who met Minami and Shiki returning from the festival.

Given how the episode ended with Akino Sayuri's appearance, fans cannot wait to see how Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3 unfolds.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3 will be released on January 23, 2024, at 12:30 am JST in Japan. Following its broadcast, the English-subtitled version of the episode will stream at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 22 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 22 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 22 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, January 22 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 22 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, January 22 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 22 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, January 23 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 23 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3?

Minami enjoying the winter festival in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

After its broadcast on Japanese networks, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3 will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform for the international audience. However, fans would require a paid subscription to watch the episode.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 recap

The episode kicks off with Minami Fuyuki deciding to tag along with Tsubasa Shiki to the town's winter festival. She informs him about the meeting location via text message and also sends a selfie, which makes Shiki's heart flutter.

After waiting for a while at the Kitami station, the protagonist is greeted by Minami, whose gorgeous presence mesmerizes him. Together, the duo finally arrives at the festival. They try various rides and also take a selfie together near giant snow statues.

Minami and Tsubasa take a selfie (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Besides that, they share a sugar-coated hot dog, which results in them having an indirect kiss. After trying out everything, Shiki tells Minami how much he enjoyed the festival with her by his side.

Minami then mentions that she once came to the festival during her elementary school days. As such, she wasn't sure whether she would enjoy it now that she had grown older. However, seeing Shiki happy made her day a memorable one.

She could appreciate the mundane things in her life and realize how much she loved her hometown. The episode then sees a romantic moment between them as Shiki helps Minami, who almost tripped and fell to the ground.

Minami gives Shiki cup noodles (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

While returning from the festival, the protagonist tells her that he would love to go out together again sometime, making Minami blush. The next day, the blonde-haired girl makes the protagonist try the special cup noodles from Hokkaido, which he finds delicious.

In return, she eats Shiki's homemade bento and discovers that it's made by his grandmother. Minami then asks him whether she can come over to his place, which he hesitantly accepts.

Shiki's grandmother, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

While returning, the girl finds a snowfort built by some kids. She goes inside and takes Shiki with her as well. At that moment, the protagonist's grandmother arrives and sees them coming out of the snow fort, which causes a misunderstanding.

It is then revealed that Tsubasa Shiki's grandmother is a conservative woman who doesn't like girls who are "bold." However, seeing her grandson's smile changes her heart.

The next day, a teacher at Shiki's school reveals the seating arrangements for skiing lessons. The protagonist finds that he is seated behind Fuyuki and next to a girl named Akino.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3?

Akino Sayuri, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Given the latest installment adapted chapters 3 to 5 from Kai Ikada's manga series, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 3 will likely cover the next three chapters.

As such, fans can expect to see Tsubasa Shiki and Minami going to their school's ski lesson trip. Moreover, the episode will properly introduce Akino Sayuri, the character whose appearance was teased towards the end of the latest episode.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.